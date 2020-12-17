Friday December 18, 2020

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Following defeat to rivals SC Villa, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has called on his boys to react by beating URA who they host on Friday.

Mutebi, whose have lost two of the previous meetings with Tax collectors is however aware of the threat they posed and termed the challenge as difficult.

“There must be a reaction,” he said. “URA is one of the sides that have always given us a tough challenge so it’s going be hard,” he added.

Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa face off

“We are going to do our best, try to react, try to win. We have had a good run until that Villa game and if we win on Friday, it will give our players confidence to go and face AS Kigali (Caf Confederation Cup tie).

On the other hand, URA comes into the game guns blazing after beating Bul 2-0 on Wednesday.

KCCA will miss the services of midfielders Gift Ali and new signing Bright Anukani, winger Moses Aliro while Sam Ssenyonjo is a doubt after limping off against Villa.

Brian Aheebwa celebrates one of his 4 goals against Onduparaka at Lugogo (Credit: KCCA FC Meda)

But in Brian Aheebwa, Ashraf Mugume and Denis Iguma, there is still ammunition to cause harm to the visitors who will need the lethal Steven Mukwala to be at his mercurial best on the evening.

Last season’s corresponding encounter ended in a 1-1 draw; Ashraf Mandela scoring for URA before Allan Okello restored parity for the Kasasiro.

A win for either will see them move to the top of the log as leaders Police are not in action until Saturday.