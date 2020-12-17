Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group):

Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

The Masaza Cup defending champions Bulemeezi got off the hook with a far convincing 4-0 victory against Ssingo during a Butikiro group duel played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

An early strike from Gabriel Elagu, Hakiramu Muzanyi’s powerful header, Sulaiman Ssesazi and a late goal from super substitute Bernaldo Kateregga inspired the “Abalyanakka” christened side to victory.

Elagu, one of the players on the triumphant 2019 team opened the scoring business with a well tapped goal past goalkeeper Joseph Sempijja early as the fourth minute.

On the break, Dathan Mubiru beat defender Rashid Ssemwogere but he was foiled by the goalkeeper Ibrahim Banalya.

Ssingo’s Joseph Ssewaali got cautioned by the referee Vincent Kavuma on the half hour mark for unsporting conduct.

Ismail Kayondo of Bulemeezi crosses the ball as Ssingo defender Rogers Masembe closes by

Muzanyi got the second goal for Bulemeezi with a powerful header off Thomas Kakaire’s curling corner kick with 10 minutes left on the clock for the opening stanza.

Towards the end of the first half, Bulemeezi’s Rogers Ssebyondya was also booked for rough play.

When the half time returned, Ssingo took off their goalkeeper Ssempijja for Fred Ntege.

Moments later, a limping Eddie Bulwanyi also paved way for Davis Isooba Talah

With 20 minutes to play, referee Kavuma was prompted to book the duo of Frank Bukenya (Ssingo) and Bulemeezi’s Ismail Kayondo for a physical confrontation.

Ten minutes later, Kayondo had a would be Bulemeezi’s third goal disallowed for an off-side call.

Bulemeezi goalkeeper Ibrah Banalya with a routine collection

Kakaire was withdrawn for Bernaldo Kateregga in the 83rd minute and Henry Musisi Muyomba came on for Kayondo as Bulemeezi energized their efforts for goals.

Ssesazi scored a penalty in the 88th minute and Kateregga added the icing on the already baked cake deep in added time for Bulemeezi’s first victory of the tournament.

After their opening day 1 all draw with Butambala, Bulemeezi now has four points, same as Mawogola and Butambala.

Bulemeezi is however top of the standings with a superior goal difference.

In the second game on Thursday, Buluuli drew goal-less with Mawogola.

Buluuli now has two points and Ssingo has one point from 3 matches.

Friday, 18th December 2020 is a rest day before another double header on the subsequent day.

Ssingo XI Vs Bulemeezi

Team Line Ups:

Ssingo XI: Joseph Ssempijja (46’ Fred Ntege – G.K), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Ivan Kakumba (5), Eria Bukenya (4), Godfrey Kakooza (3), Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Dathan Mubiru (14), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)

Subs: Joseph Sempijja (18), Moses Jjagwe (11), Shafic Lugoloobi (15), Davis Talah Isooba (12)

Team officials:

Head Coach: Michael Kabali

Assistant Coach: Ali Kiggundu

Team manager: Samuel Serebe

Bulemeezi XI Vs Ssingo

Bulemeezi XI: Ibrahim Banalya (G.K-1), Douglas Kizza Lule (3), Rodgers Ssebyondya (12), Sulaiman Ssesazi (6), Rashid Ssemwogerere (5),Dirisa Masembe (15), Eragu Gabriel (14), Simon Katumba (4), Hakiramu Muzanyi (9), Ismail Kayondo (11), Thomas Kakaire (8)

Subs: Francis Kasumba (G.K), Masuudi Kafumbe (10), Ronald Kakooza (7), Henry Musisi Muyomba (2),Benaldo Kateregga (16)

Team officials:

Head Coach: Yusuf Kinene

Assistant Coach: Ramadhan Kato

Official: Andrew Walakira Mukisa

Team manager: Medi Kimbugwe

Ssingo and Bulmeezi captains with the referees

Match officials:

Referee: Vincent Kavuma

Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Fourth official: Richard Kimbowa (Dr)

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Top Scorers:

Alex Mutebi (Mawogola) – 2 Goals

Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Bernaldo Kateregga (Bulemeezi) – 2 Goals

Sharif Nsereko (Butambala) – 1 Goal

Gabriel Elagu (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewaali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Herbert Kibirango (Mawogola) – 1 Goal

Moses Mutebi (Butambala) – 1 Goal

Sulaiman Ssesazi (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal