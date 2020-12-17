Coach Fred Kajoba never lost hope in his charges as they bounced back from going 1-0 down to beat league’s ‘whipping boys’ Kitara at Kitende.

Vipers scored two goals in the last ten minutes through substitutes Paul Mucureezi and Daniel Sserunkuma to cancel Brian Mayanja goal that had put Kitara in front nine minutes into the second half.

Coming into the game, Kitara had conceded eleven goals in three matches including 10 in the past two and Vipers were expected to put give them another beating.

“Today we showed we are a big club,” a seemingly relieved Kajoba told the press.

“Big clubs don’t settle for a point and I can’t be more proud of the boys for the fighting spirit,” he added.

Kajoba made game changing substitutions that saw Bobosi Byaruhanga, Paul Mucureezi, Daniel Sserunkuma and Denis Mwemezi who literally inspired the comeback.

“They came on and changed the game and that’s what we have here. If you are playing well, there is always someone who can do better and they did exactly that. Even with the starting eleven, it depends on how you perform in training.”

Kajoba and Vipers next task is an away game to Busoga United on Sunday at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.