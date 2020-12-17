The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees appointment committee has confirmed the different officials for match day five of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

This will be the final match day of the year 2020 before the league takes a long break for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Cameroon.

Friday’s epic clash between KCCA and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo shall be handled by the experienced trio of Alex Muhabi (centre referee), Lee Okello (assistant referee 1) and Ronald Katenya (assistant referee 2).

The fourth official is Henry Musisi and Yusuf Awuye is the referee assessor.

On the same day, George Olemu will oversee Wakiso Giants at home against Soltilo Bright Stars at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Mario Okwang and Tonny Agir are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Timothy Gumisiriza will be the fourth official as David Davis Katabira is the referee assessor.

On Saturday, 19th December 2020, the big anticipated Kampala derby between traditional rivals Express and SC Villa at theBetway Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankulukuku will be officiated by Muzamiru Waiswa.

Waiswa will be assisted by Emmanuel Okudra and Samuel Mbabali as the first and second assistants respectively.

Former FIFA woman referee Anna Akoyi will be the fourth official as Samuel Wesonga Egesa is the appointed referees’ assessor.

At the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo, newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) will entertain Mbarara City.

The centre referee is former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasambe fresh from Busoga against Kyetume game in Njeru.

Bakasambe will work alongside Charles Zziwa (first assistant) and Ahmed Kakembo (second assistant) with Godfrey Sajjabi as the fourth official.

The referee assessor is Amin Aziz Bbosa.

The Kitara home game against Onduparaka at the Kavumba Recrerational Stadium in Wakiso will be officiated by Siraji Mpyangu as center referee.

The assistant Referee 1 is Juma Osire whilst Fahad Sekayiba is the assistant Referee 2.

John Bosco Kalibbala will be the fourth official and former FIFA Referee Denis Batte as the referee assessor.

In the battle of the forces, UPDF will take on the current table leaders Police at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium.

FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat is the center referee working alongside Dick Okello and Isa Masembe as first and second assistant referees respectively.

Henry Byaruhanga is the fourth official with veteran former FIFA woman referee Catherine Adipo assessing the referees.

Sunday, 20th December 2020 has a double header lined up at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

In the early kick off, Kyetume will encounter BUL at 1 PM before Busoga United battles Vipers at 4 PM at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Ronaldie Kirangwa will handle the Kyetume versus BUL game.

Gilbert Ngyendo and Sharif Lulenzi are the first and second referees respectively.

Umar Mukisa will be the fourth official as Mark Ssonko is referee assessor.

The Busoga United and Vipers at 4 PM contest will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya.

Oloya shall be assisted by Docus Atuhaire and Friday Noah as first and second assistant referees respectively.

Habiba Naigaga is the fourth official and Brian Miiro Nsubuga as the referee assessor.

Alex Muhabi is in charge of KCCA against URA at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

