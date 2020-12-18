Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group) – Saturday, 19th December:

Butambala Vs Mawogola – 12 PM

Bulemeezi Vs Buluuli – 3 PM

It is the final bend of the Butikiro Group in the 2020 Airtel sponsored Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Coming to match day 5 slated on Saturday, 19th December, all the five teams have mathematical chances of progressing to the knock out stage.

Whereas Buluuli (2 points) and Ssingo (1 point) have slim chances of making it to the quarterfinals, the big opportunities await the defending champions Bulemeezi, Mawogola and Butambala,

The trio of Bulemeezi, Mawogola and Butambala all have 4 points from two games apiece.

Bulemeezi is ahead of the other two having scored more goals.

Yusuf Kinene, the in-charge of Bulemeezi after the head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa was thrown out of the Njeru for breaching the rules, believes Bulemeezi has the impetus to qualify from this group.

“We have to play the next two matches cautiously. We need at least a victory to be certain and avoid the mathematics on the final match day” Kinene, a former Uganda Cranes international stated.

Bulemeezi walloped Ssingo 4-0 on Thursday in a one sided encounter to brighten their chances of making it to the quarter finals.

Gabriel Elagu, Hakiramy Muzanyi, Sulaiman Ssesazi (penalty) and Bernaldo Kateregga inspired Bulemeezi to victory, to add to the one point earned during the 1 all draw on match day one against Butambala.

In the second game on Thursday, Buluuli drew goal-less with Mawogola.

This draw meant that Mawogola, like Bulemeezi and Butambala also has four points.

Mawogola’s head coach Simon Ddungu anticipates a close to the wire finish for four teams.

“Besides Ssingo, the other four teams – Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Butambala and Buluuli are all well positioned to make it to the quarterfinals. I need to take my games seriously and make it happen” Ddungu, who is known as Dunga in the football family disclosed.

On Saturday, Butambala hosts Mawogola during the early kick off at 12 PM before Bulemeezi’s contest against Buluuli at 3 PM in the second game.

Only two teams will make it to the quarter finals that will be played in January 2021.

After Butikiro group, focus and attention will swing to the Bulange group that arrives at Njeru on 27th December 2020.

All Butikiro Results So Far:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Top Scorers:

Alex Mutebi (Mawogola) – 2 Goals

Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Bernaldo Kateregga (Bulemeezi) – 2 Goals

Sharif Nsereko (Butambala) – 1 Goal

Gabriel Elagu (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewaali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Herbert Kibirango (Mawogola) – 1 Goal

Moses Mutebi (Butambala) – 1 Goal