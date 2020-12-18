Airtel Masaza Cup 2020: Butikiro Group (Thursday Results)

Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Ssingo 0-4 Mawogola

Next Games (Saturday, 19th December 2020)

Mawogola and Buluuli played to a goal-less draw during a Butikiro group of the 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, 17th December.

In a game of missed scoring opportunities for the two sides, Buluuli had a slight edge in the opening half before Mawogola swiftly recovered to make an impact in the closing stanza.

Henry Tenywa, John Viany Bukenya (also a banker by profession) and Ismail Ramtalla were the main culprits for Buluuli, a side coached by Noah Mugerwa who recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Buluuli striker Henry Tenywa races to the ball

Mawogola endured almost a quarter an hour without kingpin defender Adrian Sserugo who had secured a cut on the head.

After stitches by the medical team, Sserugo had his head bandaged and returned to the field of play.

Mawogola themselves had a couple of chances put to waste through their lead striker Alex “Harzard” Mutebi, John Ssekyaaya, Aaron Okoth and Raymond Othieno.

Buluuli’s second half substitute Sadam Nasir Kakooza, after replacing Ali Ashraf posed lots of danger to the Mawogola backline but the goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya remained outstanding.

After two games, Mawogola has 4 points, same as Bulemeezi and Butambala with the Butikiro group headed for a final bend.

Buluuli and Ssingo have attained 2 and 1 points respectively off three games apiece.

We played well but scoring eluded us. We remain focused ahead of the final game we play against Bulemeezi. We need maximum points Noah Mugerwa, Buluuli head coach

Noah Mugerwa and Buluuli players on the team bench

We are positive that we can progress out of the Butikiro group for the quarter finals. All the players are aware of the mission ahead of us. Simon “Dunga” Ddungu, head coach Mawogola Ssaza

Meanwhile, Ssingo lost for the second time in a row, falling 4-0 to the reigning champions Bulemeezi during a match where Gabriel Elagu, Hakiramu Muzanyi, Sulaiman Ssesazi (penalty) and super substitute Bernaldo Kateregga scored.

Ssingo had also lost 3-0 Mawogola, having draw 1 all with Buluuli in the second game of Butikiro group last Sunday.

Next Matches:

Friday, December 18, 2020 is a rest day for the tournament before resumption on the subsequent day.

Butambala takes on Mawogola during the early kick off at 12 PM before defending champions Bulemeezi will square up with Buluuli in the second game on Saturday, 19th December 2020.

Bulemeezi needs victory in that game to be assured of progress to the quarter finals.

Non-super league players as well as those who have played for the FUFA Big League and the national teams are not allowed to play in this championship.

Gomba Ssaza is the record winner with 4 titles to their name.

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K – 18, Captain), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Penso Nsubuga (5), Adrian Sserugo (2), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Musa Tushemerirwe (10), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)

Subs: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Hebert Kibirango (9), Richard Mugisha (14), Daniel Bakaki (13)

Team officials:

Head Coach: Simon Ddungu

Simon Ddungu Assistant Coach : Jamadah Magaasi

: Jamadah Magaasi Official: Dalausi Jjumba

Dalausi Jjumba Team manager: Edison Kachumitana

Buluuli XI Vs Mawogola

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K), John Viany Bukenya (3), Akiram Yiga (4), Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (15), Ashiraf Magembe (12), Sharif Sserunjogi (13),Abdu Razake Ssemubuusi (11), Ismail Ramtalla (14), Henry Tenywa (7), John Ssempijja (5), Ali Ashraf (8)

Subs: Michael Mugenyi (G.K), Johnson Senyonga (9), Eddy Matovu (6), Iman Mugoya (2), Nasir Sadam Kakooza (10)

Team officials:

Head coach: Noah Mugerwa

Noah Mugerwa Assistant coach : Peter Siibo

: Peter Siibo Team manager: Stephen Tiberondwa

Stephen Tiberondwa Official: Lawrence Ssebagala

Match officials with Buluuli and Mawogola captains

Match Officials: