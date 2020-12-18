The “demons” that attacked Ssingo Ssaza at this year’s Masaza Cup are yet to be exorcised.

From ill preparations, the team’s appalling display at the 2020 tournament on-going at FUFA Technical Center – Njeru to internal wrangles within the team camp, Ssingo has seen it all.

To make matters worse, two of their players Eria Bukenya and Joseph Ssempijja have been suspended from taking part in this annual tournament for a period of two years.

These have been reprimanded for escaping from the Njeru camp and join the team chairperson Uthuman Wasswa who was barred from the camp earlier.

The leader of the Njeru camp, Samuel Mpiima confirmed the development on Friday.

“Two Ssingo players Bukenya Eria and Joseph Ssempijja have been suspended from the Njeru camp and suspended for two years because they contravened with Article 16 of the Masaza Cup tournament that talks about deserters. We warn the other team players and officials yet to report for their matches” Mpiima stated.

This comes at a time when Ssingo players had planned a sit down strike and many wanted to depart for their respective homes citing unpaid sign-on fees and allowances.

Joseph Ssempijja

Ssingo has a single point from three matches played so far. They drew 1 all with Buluuli before they lost 3-0 and 4-0 to Mawogola and Bulemeezi respectively.

Meanwhile, the tournament returns with two matches in Butikiro group on Saturday, 18th December 2020 as Butambala takes on Mawogola in the earlier game at 12 PM.

Bulemeezi plays Buluuli at 3 PM.

Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group): Saturday, 19th December:

Butambala Vs Mawogola – 12 PM

Bulemeezi Vs Buluuli – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Top Scorers:

Alex Mutebi (Mawogola) – 2 Goals

Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Bernaldo Kateregga (Bulemeezi) – 2 Goals

Sharif Nsereko (Butambala) – 1 Goal

Gabriel Elagu (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewaali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Herbert Kibirango (Mawogola) – 1 Goal