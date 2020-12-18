A spirited performance from URA FC saw them vanquish KCCA FC at MTN-Omondi Stadium on Friday, winning 2-1.

KCCA FC took the lead through Brian Aheebwa but the visitors fought back with Benjamin Nyakoojo and Shafik Kagimu scoring.

Ivan Sserubiri who came on midway through the first half, replacing injured Julius Mutyaba missed a penalty.

Whereas KCCA FC began on an impressive note, URA FC soaked up oceans of pressure and grew in conviction, and looked good whenever they ventured forward especially through Joachim Ojera.

Brian Aheebwa opened the scores in the 26th minute, converting from close range.

Sserubiri lost possession to Keziron Kizito who in turn released Andrew Kigozi on the right.

Sam Ssenyonjo and Brian Aheebwa celebrate Credit: John Batanudde

Kigozi’s well-delivered cross met Ssenyonjo on the far end and he headed for Aheebwa to score.

Five minutes later, URA FC levelled matters with Nyakoojo planting a powerful header into the right corner of Charles Lukwago’s goal.

With KCCA FC seemingly out of control and at sixes and sevens, URA FC kept surging forward.