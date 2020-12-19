Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group) – Saturday, 19th December:

Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

A 10 man Mawogola Ssaza team overcame Butambla 1-0 during a Butikiro group duel played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

An own goal from Butambala’s defender Athanas Mutaawe was enough for Mawogola, losing finalists in 2004 and 2009 to win the closely contested duel.

Mawogola ended the game with 10 men following a red card to left back Hassan Nsubuga for rough play on Butambala’s first half substitute Frank Yiga.

Butambala’s Musa Jjagwe shoots

Yiga had replaced Abdul Kalanzi towards the end of the opening half.

Mawogola now has 7 points from 3 matches and ascend to the summit of the group standings with Bulemeezi

Buluuli lost 2-1 to Bulemeezi in the second game on Saturday.

Sunday is a rest day with Monday as the last day of action for Butikiro group.

Mawogola will face off with Bulemeezi in the earlier kick off at 12 PM before Ssingo will take on Butambala at 3 PM.

Butambala XI Vs Mawogola

Team Line Ups:

Butambala XI: Fahad Emuran (G.K- 1), Brian Mato (5), Lwandasa Sabule (3), Athanas Mutaawe (2), Livingstone Mbigo (13), Julius Bukenya (6), Musa Jagwe (15), Sharif Nsereko (10), Patrick Nsamba (11), Moses Mutebi (9), Abdul Kalanzi (8)

Substitutes: Ismail Maganda (G.K -18), Faluk Semukuutu (12), Maurice Muwonge (7), Farouk Luwagga(4), Frank Yiga (14)

Team Officials:

Team Manager: Robert Kiyemba

Head Coach: Emuron Recoba

Assistant Coach: Moses Kayemba

Official: Muhammad Kyeyune

Mawogola XI Vs Butambala

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (18 – G.K), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Nsubuga (5), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Adrian Sserugo (2), Isaac Bakole (4), Aaron Okot (8), John Ssekyaaya (11), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Musa Tushemereirwe (10), Alex Mutebi (12)

Substitutes: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Daniel Bakaki (13), Richard Mugisha (14), Herbert Kibirango (9), Raymon Othieno (7)

Team Officials:

Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana

Head Coach: Simon Ddungu

Assistant Coach: Jamadah Magasi

Official: Dalausi Jjumba

Match Officials:

Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Assistant Referee 1: Mustaoha Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Fourth Official: Paul Mutunzi

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match Commissioner: Samuel Mpiima