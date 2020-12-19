Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group):

Saturday, 19th December Results:

Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Next Games:

Monday, 21st December 2020:

Mawogola Vs Bulemeezi – 12 PM

Ssingo Vs Butambala – 3 PM

Defending champions of the Masaza Cup football tournament Bulemeezi rallied from a goal down to edge Buluuli 2-1 in a Butikiro group contest held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

John Vianney Bukenya, a banker by profession put Buluuli in the lead after 35 minutes with a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

Noah Mugerwa’s coached Buluuli thus bossed the opening stanza of the game.

In the subsequent half, Bulemeezi, a side coached by another Mugerwa entity in Simon Peter rallied to equalize and kill off the game.

Bulemeezi technical bench

Mugerwa (Simon Peter) was returning to the Bulemeezi fold after missing their previous game, having re-tested for COVID-19 again.

Sulaiman Ssesazi also scored a penalty on the hour mark and super substitute Bernaldo Kateregga scored the winner with 12 minutes to play.

Bulemeezi’s Bernald Kateregga closes down Buluuli’ s Abdul Swabur Mugenyi

Bulemeezi held onto the lead to win the game, their second victory of the group after the opening day 1 all draw with Butambala.

They are now on 7 points, same as Mawogola. Both Bulemeezi and Mawogola are squaring up on Monday, 21st December 2020.

Buluuli XI Vs Bulemeezi

The earlier game in the same group witnessed a 10 man Mawogola Ssaza team pip Butambala 1-0.

Butambala’s defender Athanas Mutaawe scored an own goal in the 64th minute.

Mawogola’s victory was however overshadowed by the red card to left back Hassan Nsubuga for rough play on Butambala’s first half substitute Frank Yiga.

Yiga had replaced Abdul Kalanzi towards the end of the opening half.

Only two teams will make it to the quarter finals that will be played in January 2021.

After Butikiro group, focus and attention will swing to the Bulange group that arrives at Njeru on 27th December 2020.

Bulemeezi XI Vs Buluuli

Buluuli XI Vs Bulemeezi

All Butikiro Results So Far:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

Top Scorers:

Bernaldo Kateregga (Bulemeezi) – 3 Goals

Alex Mutebi (Mawogola) – 2 Goals

Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Sharif Nsereko (Butambala) – 1 Goal

Gabriel Elagu (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewaali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Herbert Kibirango (Mawogola) – 1 Goal