Express FC 1-0 SC Villa

George Senkaaba scored the only goal of the game as Express edged SC Villa 1-0 at Wankulukuku to end a five match winless run against the Jogoos.

The former SC Villa forwarded scored two minutes into the second half against his former bosses.

The Red Eagles had last beaten SC Villa 1-0 in April 2017 when Allan Kyambadde scored to salvage all points.

Since then, Villa beat Express four times including home and away in the previous season.

Villa’s Benson Muhindo battles with Enock Walusimbi of Express FC Credit: EXPRESS FC MEDIA

SC Villa came into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over another rival KCCA while Express had drawn 1-1 with Mbarara City.

It was the first time this season that Express didn’t concede in a game and the win lifts them to 5th on the log with 8 points from four games while Villa drop to 7th with a pointless but have played one game more.