The AFRIYEA Golf academy, Fort Portal held its first graduation of its pioneer students who joined in September 2020 and were a warded a basic level certificate.

The first academy on the 127th year old club of fort portal (Toro club) held a graduation that was graced by the former golf captain Ramesh Feroze.

The academy has so far trained over 70 students in three months graduated its pioneer students who received the certificates after being accessed by the academy coaches.

Young golfers demonstrate the swing movement of the arm

The academy students started with their tournament that had 47 participants and the best students in each category were given an opportunity to study for free in the next month.

The guest of honor Feroze lauded the management of AFRIYEA Golf academy for training the kids how to play golf because they are the next generation to replace the aging golfers in this country and he also emphasized on the golf etiquette.

A young golfer Ian Collins receives a certificate of merit from former golf captain Ramesh Feroze

He asked to be an Ambassador of the academy and this was accepted by the management of the Academy and his Ambassador role will commence in January 2021.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afriyea Golf Academy Isaiah Mwesige appreciated all the parents for trusting the Academy with their kids and promised to keep on supporting the students with all round knowledge i.e. golf, life skills and environment.

Isaiah Mwesige, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AFRIYEA Golf Academy

L-R: Happy Robert, Lillian Koowe, Andrew Mugume, Adolf Muhumuza and George Kituku

He further asked the kids to maintain the good discipline, hard work and to stay in school. Isaiah believes by having the mentioned above principles will enable the kids to achieve the dreams.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Abisemeza Zulaika, thanked the AFRIYEA Golf Academy in a special way for taking care of their children and for helping them to explore their other talents like leadership, other sports like tennis, dancing and not forgetting skills such tree planting and urban farming.

Shilla Kasembo an Afriyea fresh graduand of the academy was full of excitement as she gave her speech of appreciation to all the coaches of Afriyea.

The pioneer class of AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Kasembo disclosed that the academy has changed their whole life because the academy gives them all round knowledge that is both school knowledge and daily life experience.

George Kituku who spoke on behalf of the coaches asked the kids to stay In school as they play golf and he also continued to explain the students and parents the benefits of playing golf like how it’s important to keep their bodies fit, mental alertness, weight loss to mention a few.

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to give a comment. I extremely delighted to see young girls and boys achieve skills in sports activities like Golf. You have a whole future ahead of you. I urge you to focus on the game and maintain discipline. Do not forget to also focus on Academics. Congratulations Dr. Edward Nyatia, AFRIYEA Golf Academy Patron

The cake cutting ceremony

Top Performers:

Age 4-6

Winner : Bashil Atuhaire – Gross score 16 in 2 holes

: Bashil Atuhaire – Gross score 16 in 2 holes 1 st Runners Up : Destiny Rukuncha – Gross score 19 in 2 holes

: Destiny Rukuncha – Gross score 19 in 2 holes 2nd Runners up Jerimiah Murungi – Gross score 23 in 2 holes

Age 7-9

Winner : Reagan Asiimwe – Gross 21 in 4 holes

: Reagan Asiimwe – Gross 21 in 4 holes 1 st Runner Up: Solomon Muhindo – Gross 25 in 4 holes

Solomon Muhindo – Gross 25 in 4 holes 2nd Runner Up: Mercy Ayebale – Gross 26 in 4 holes

Age 10-13

Winner : Shafic Mubarrak – Gross 41 in 6 holes

: Shafic Mubarrak – Gross 41 in 6 holes 1 st Runner Up : Rovina Guma – Gross 45 in 6 holes

: Rovina Guma – Gross 45 in 6 holes 2nd Runners: Kenneth Mwebesa – Gross 47 in 6 holes

14 and Above:

Winner: Edward Rubongoya – Gross 43 in 9 holes

Edward Rubongoya – Gross 43 in 9 holes 1 st Runner Up: Ibrahim Babu – Gross 45 in 9 holes

Ibrahim Babu – Gross 45 in 9 holes 2nd Runner Up: Innocent Bunihizi – Gross 47 in 9 Holes