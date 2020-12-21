Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group):

Mawogola 0-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Ssingo 0-2 Butambala (*Abandoned after 55 minutes)

Defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola are through to the quarter finals of the 2020 Masaza Cup.

The development was confirmed after a non-scoring draw between these two aforementioned teams during match 10 of the Butikiro group on Monday, December 21, 2020.

In a rain marred encounter during the opening 10 minutes, Bulemeezi was the dominant side with countless missed goal scoring opportunities.

There was a 10 minute stoppage of the game because of heavy rains that left the Njeru astro turf flooded and unplayable.

After the rains settled, action resumed by the 12th minute mark and Bulemeezi continued with the raids towards the opposition.

Hakiramu Muzanyi, Ismail Kayondo, bow-legged talented Masuudi Kafumbe and the diligent skipper Simon Katumba were key pillars for the 2012 and 2019 champions.

Towards the end of the opening stanza, Mawogola lost their goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya through injury after colliding with Bulemeezi striker Muzanyi.

Goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya being stretchered out

His replacement Swalleh Kasamba was equal to the task.

The tempo of the game however reduced in the second half with either sides certain that a draw was good enough for qualification to the quarter finals.

Mawogola forwards Alex Mutebi and John Ssekyaaya were kept silent by Bulemeezi’s backline.

Goal-less the match ended as both sides smiled with a point earned that took them to 8 points apiece.

Bulemeezu’s Rodgers Ssebyondya in action

Bulemeezi takes the one position because of a good goal difference.

The final game between Ssingo and Butambala ended prematurely in the 55th minute with Butambala ahead 2-0.

With 55 minutes played, Ssingo had remained with 6 players, less of the mandatory 7 players for any game to kick off.

Mawogola XI Vs Bulemeezi

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K- 18), Herbert Kibirango (9), Daniel Bakaki (13), Adrian Sserugo (2), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)

Substitutes: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Richard Mugisha (14), Musa Tushemerirwe (10)

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Simon Ddungu

Assistant Coach: Jamadah Magasi

Team manager: Edison Kachumitana

Official: Dalausi Jjumba

Bulemeezi XI Vs Mawogola

Bulemeezi XI: Francis Kasumba (G.K – 18), Douglas Kizza Lule (3), Henry Musisi Muyomba (2), Sulaiman Ssesazi (6), Rashid Ssemwogerere (5), Dirisa Masembe (15), Gabriel Eragu (14), Simon Katumba (4), Hakiramu Muzanyi (9), Ismail Kayondo (11), Masuudi Kafumbe (10)

Substitutes: Ibrah Banalya (1), Thomas Kakaire (8), Ronald Kakooza (7), Rodgers Ssebyondya (12), Benaldo Kateregga (16)

Team Officials:

Head Coach : Simon Peter Mugerwa

: Simon Peter Mugerwa Assistant Coach : Yusuf Kinene

: Yusuf Kinene Team manager : Andrew Mukisa Walakira

: Andrew Mukisa Walakira Official: Ramadhan Kato

Match officials with Bulemeezi and Mawogola captains

Match Officials: