On and off the field of play, Busoga United Football Club has been destabilized in the early stages of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Results on the pitch have so far been disappointing with a single point earned in as many as five games before the top league went to recess until February 12th 2021.

The latest acquisition of a key partner, Nile Derivatives Limited will help smoothen the path heading to the Christmas and New Year break.

The Masese based company has offered 144,000 bottles of drinking water and sanitizers worthy Shs 6,000,000 for 6 months.

In this trial period, Nile Derivatives will provide 200 bundles of 12 bottles per month and sanitizers of Shs 1,000,000 per month.

L-R: Hassan Mugerwa Takoowa, Maulik Patel and

The package was officially announced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this company, Patel Maulik during a brief ceremony moments after the club’s 5-3 mauling by the reigning champions Vipers Sports Club at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Maulik pledged to further support Busoga United Football Club in the trying times that the club is experiencing.

“We promise to further help the development of Busoga United Football Club. This is just the beginning. We shall monitor how the 6 month’s trial period goes” Maulik disclosed.

Patel Maulik, CEO Nile Derivatives Limited

The water will be available for both training sessions and match days whilst the sanitizers are crucial in this new normal epoch of mitigating the Coronavirus pandemic.

Busoga United interim president Hassan Mugerwa Takoowa appreciated Nile Derivatives Limited for the timely gesture of assisting the club.

Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa_Busoga United Interim President

We are humbled by management of Nile Derivatives Limited who have offered drinking water and sanitizers to Busoga United Football Club for a trial period of 6 months. This is a great push factor at a time when the club is finding its footing. Hassan Mugerwa Takoowa, Busoga United Interim President

Busoga United lost 3-0 to table leaders UPDF in their opening game of the season away from home at the Bombo Military Stadium.

They fell 3-1 to bitter rivals BUL during the derby game at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru and settled for a one all draw with Kyetume at the same venue.

They also fell 3-1 to Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo before the latest game as they lost at home 5-3 to reigning champions Vipers in Njeru.

As the league takes a break until 12th February 2020, this will be the opportunity for Busoga United to re-organize their internal house.