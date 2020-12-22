Michael Olunga has paid tribute to his teammates, fans and Kashiwa Reysol after being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) 2020 of the Japanese J1-League.

The Kenyan international who also finished at the league’s golden boot winner with 28 goals guided his side to 7th position on the 18-team table.

2020 @J_League MVP

Truly God is Great pic.twitter.com/LUd0jGq0ND — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) December 22, 2020

“Glad to be named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) 2020 in the Meiji Yasuda J-League,” Olunga posted on his Facebook account.

“Firstly, I want to thank God for this opportunity and blessings throughout this season.

Just a boy from Lucky Summer receiving the 2020 J league golden boot award

God Above All @REYSOL_Official @J_League @DAZN_JPN @J_League_En pic.twitter.com/1PNmyiPMXc — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) December 22, 2020

“Also, the collective effort from myself, my team mates, the entire Kashiwa Reysol fraternity and fans helped make this dream realizable for me and for this am grateful. I hope this is the beginning of more achievements in my career.

Olunga has been at the Japanese club since 2018 after leaving Girona in Spain where he scored three goals in 14 La Liga appearances.

The ‘Football Engineer’ as referred to in football circles previously played in China, Sweden and in KPL with Tusker, Thika United and Gor Mahia.