Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) confirmed the detailed list of Uganda’s international referees for the year 2021.



The list was approved by FIFA referees Committee and delivered to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

They are 23 Uganda FIFA Referees for the year 2021.

Five of these are male referees, Six are assistant referees, two Futsal referees, four in the beach soccer catergory, two women referees and four women assistant referees.

FIFA Referee William Oloya smiles during the Edgars and Catda match in the FUFA Regional play-offs at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali officiating during UPL game last season at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya and Ronald Madanda are the five male referees.

Alex Muhabi cautions a player

FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda (Credit: John Batanudde)

Shamirah Nabadda

Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda and Diana Murungi are the two female referees.

There are six assistant referees to include; Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa and Emmanuel Okudra with four women assistant referees; Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and Docus Atuhaire.

Lydia Nantabo Wanyama Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The four beach soccer referees have been maintained as Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Bazirio Kawagga.

Brian Emmy Nsubuga and Isaac Ssengendo are the only Futsal referees who have been reduced from four.

Ivan Kintu Bayige Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

These will be ready for appointment for any international duties available in the year 2021.

The list of 23 Uganda FIFA referees for 2021: