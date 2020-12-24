Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) confirmed the detailed list of Uganda’s international referees for the year 2021.
The list was approved by FIFA referees Committee and delivered to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).
They are 23 Uganda FIFA Referees for the year 2021.
Five of these are male referees, Six are assistant referees, two Futsal referees, four in the beach soccer catergory, two women referees and four women assistant referees.
These will be ready for appointment for any international duties available in the year 2021.
The list of 23 Uganda FIFA referees for 2021:
- Male referees: Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya and Ronald Madanda
- Assistant referees: Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra
- Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo
- Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa, Muhammad Ssenteza and Kennedy Bazirio Kawagga
- Women referees: Nabadda Shamirah and Murungi Diana
- Women Assistant referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and Docus Atuhaire