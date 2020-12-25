Friendly Match:

Gomba Ssaza 4-1 Masaza Select

Gomba Ssaza football team continued with their preparations for the 2020 Airtel Uganda Masaza sponsored tournament on a positive note.

Tagged as the Lions, Gomba had a with a far-fetched convincing performance as they out-witted a Masaza Select team 4-1 at the Kabulasoke PTC Core on Christmas Day.

Towering forward Juma Lutankome notched a brace with the other two goals coming from left winger Collins Sseruwu and second half substitute Ashraf Zzizinga.

Former Express and Sports Club Villa left winger Ivan Ssekazza fired home the consolation strike for the visiting select team before a handful of fans.

Sseruwu fired home the opener after 25 minutes with a venomous shot from 25 yards flying over the goalkeeper.

Lutankome headed home the second on the half hour mark, heading off Charles Bbaale’s delivery from the right.

Gomba defender Fred Gift (left)defends against Masaza Select team

The visitors missed a penalty when Gomba goalkeeper Nasif Kabuye dived to his right to punch away Derrick Nkonge’s effort in the 35th minute.

Sseruwu combined with Bbaale to assist Lutankome for the hosts’ third goal as the first half ended 3-0 in favour of Ibrahim Kirya’s coached side.

Ssekazza’s distant shot bounced in front of goalkeeper Kabuye for the equalizer moments into the restart of the second half.

Kabuye was replaced with a bruised hand by Francis Anguzu.

Gomba Lions goalkeeper Nasif Kabuye in action

Gomba had the last and final laugh with Zzizinga’s fierce shot from 30 yards that the goalkeeper failed to tame.

Kirya, Gomba’s head coach was left a satisfied party after the performance that prepares his team for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

“Gomba has assembled a team that has consistently got the good results needed. The performance also keeps improving as we get closer to the main tournament” Kirya disclosed moments after the match.

Ibrahim Kirya, Gomba Lions head coach

Abdallah Ssentongo, Gomba’s captain is optimistic that they will compete favorably with the target of winning the fifth title.

“The objective is to win the 5th title for Gomba Lions and as players, we have remained focused in the camp where we spent more than 2 months and played a series of build-up matches. I am positive that we shall perform well” Ssentongo disclosed.

Gomba Lions limbering prior to the friendly game at Kabulasoke PTC Core play ground

Gomba Captain and Select team leader with match officials

This was the umpteenth friendly match that Gomba Lions has played as a precursor to the main tournament.

The four time Masaza Cup winners have also played and won against Mawogola (1-0), Butambala (3-1), Kooki (4-1), Luzira Select (26-0), Kifampa (5-1), Maddu (5-0) and many others.

Gomba is pooled in the Muganzirwazza group alongside Buddu, Kabula and Kooki.

This group will have their COVID-19 tests conducted by 6th January 2020 prior to reporting to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on 10th January 2020.