Fresh graduates from the AFRIYEA Golf Academy presented a strong case and left a mark at the Captain’s Prize tournament held on Christmas Eve at the Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal.

Arguably ranking among the oldest tournaments at this historic golf fortress, the Captain’s prize was started way back during the colonial time and still very vibrant at this noble club of 127 years old.

The tournament had a total of 35 players dominated by the members of Tooro club.

Others were golfers from the Uganda golf club (UGC) and the AFRIEYA golf Academy juniors that outshined all other players.

A junior golfer swings off during the captain’s Prize tournament at Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal

Teenager Rachael Natukunda, just three months into active golf returned a Nett score of 65, playing off handicap 36 to win the Juniors’ category.

Damian Asiimwe (75 Nett) and Edward Rubogonya (76 Nett) were second and third respectively in the juniors’ ranks.

Natukunda credited AFRIYEA Golf Academy for their countless effort given to the students to get the best golf skills.

I thank AFRIEYA Golf Academy for the efforts and endeavors to play golf. Without AFRIYEA, may be I could not have got a chance to hit on the golf ball. I appreciate all the coaches and I promised to work hard towards attaining my dream of playing for the Uganda golf national team. Rachael Natukunda, young female golfer

Rachael Natukunda (right) receives her prize from Tom Cullen during the awards ceremony

Other winners:

Gilbert Atwooki Mujogya tallied 73 Nett to take the seniors’ gong.

Wylif Leo (66 Nett) triumphed in the group A category.

Benard Baguma won group B with 69 Nett, Dan Basaliza was champion in group C with 71 Nett.

Peace Kabasweka swings off during the captain’s prize tournament in Fort Portal. She emerged as the female winner

Peace Kabasweka emerged as the ladies’ winner with 67 nett.

Tooro Golf Club captain Andrew Biryabalema lauded the sponsors of the event (Kalya Courts) during this hard time of COVID-19 which has terribly affected all businesses.

Edward Rubongoya (right), the 2rd runner up in the juniors category receives his prize

Biryabalema disclosed that Kalya courts has been a great support of this club in both good and bad times.

David Mugambwa, the director of Kalya courts appreciated all the players who came to participate in the tournament and promised to continue supporting it.

He also clearly cited out the course member Akiiki Jill Pinda for her tremendous work done to maintain the course in a very playable condition for golfers.

Senior citizen and seasoned golfer Akiiki Jill Pinda with her remarks after the tournament

Lillian Koowe putts

Tooro Golf Course is a 9 hole facility that has provided a great plat form for budding golfers to showcase their full potential and many have ended making the grade to the national team whereas others are now professionals in this swing game.

