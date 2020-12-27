December 2020 Fortebet Real Stars Sports Awards:

Nominees:

Football: Oscar Mawa (Uganda U-17, Gombe High and KCCA Sports Academy), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA and Uganda Cranes), Michael Lutaaya (Mawogola Ssaza Goalkeeper)

Oscar Mawa (Uganda U-17, Gombe High and KCCA Sports Academy), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA and Uganda Cranes), Michael Lutaaya (Mawogola Ssaza Goalkeeper) Golf: Joseph Kasozi (Kilembe Mines Golf Club), Christopher Baguma (Entebbe Golf Club), Michael Alunga (Uganda Golf Club – Kampala)

Joseph Kasozi (Kilembe Mines Golf Club), Christopher Baguma (Entebbe Golf Club), Michael Alunga (Uganda Golf Club – Kampala) Cricket: Christine Anayi (Soroti Challenge Cricket Club), Racheal Ntono (Aziz Damani), Immaculate Nakisuuyi (Aziz Damani)

The final series of the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards in 2020 will be held on Tuesday, 29th December at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Nine nominees are lined up in three different sports categories; Football, Golf and Cricket.

In each of the categories, there will be only one winner who will be crowned.

The football segment has U-17 striker Oscar Mawa, KCCA forward Brian Aheebwa and Mawogola Ssaza goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya.

Oscar Mawa Credit: FUFA Media

Mawa, also a striker at Gombe High School and KCCA Soccer Academy is being recognized for inspiring the U-17 national football team (Cubs) to the 2020 CECAFA U-17 tournament in Rwanda, a feat that earned Uganda a slot at the 2021 AFCON U-17 finals.

The young sharp shooter was also top scorer of the tournament, after scoring 6 goals to his name, including a hat-trick against Kenya, brace against Ethiopia and one past Djibouti.

Brian Aheebwa

Brian Aheebwa is on the list for the individual brilliance during his KCCA debut season where he has so far scored 7 goals in as many as 5 matches.

Four of Aheebwa’s goals came against Onduparaka at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

The former Mbarara City center forward also scored against Bright Stars on match day one and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Goalkeeper Lutaaya exhibited a great performance for Mawogola Ssaza during the on-going Airtel Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Also the team captain for Mawogola, Lutaaya has kept a clean sheet in 4 matches of the Butikiro group against defending champions Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli and Butambala as Mawogola

Mawogola Ssaza Goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya

Golf:

The other category to be rewarded is that of golf. The trio of Joseph Kasozi (Kilembe Mines Golf Club), Christopher Baguma (Entebbe Golf Club), Michael Alunga (Uganda Golf Club – Kampala) have been nominated.

Kasozi played second fiddle to Kenyan John Lejirma who won the 79th Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course, Kitante in Kampala.

Golfer Joseph Kasozi (left) receives his prizes for the runners up slot at the 79th Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship

With a total gross score of 290 over the four rounds, Kasozi, a member of Kilembe Mines Golf Course in Kasese was three strokes shy of the winner.

Kasozi carried the day one bragging rights as the overnight leader with a level par score (72 gross).

Another Ugandan Baguma from Entebbe Golf Club was five strokes from the overall winner whilst Alunga was 7 strokes off the pace.

Cricket:

There are three female cricketers nominated and these include; Christine Anayi (Soroti Challenge Cricket Club), Racheal Ntono and Immaculate Nakisuuyi

Rachel Ntono (batting) and Kevin Awino Credit: John Batanudde

Anayi scored 18.4 Points and 8 wickets in Women Cricket Elite League at Lugogo in Kampala. She played for Soroti Challenge Cricket Club and also featured for Aziz Damani Franchise in series of elite league.

Ntono had 50 runs in 4 innings to take the batsman of the series.

On the other hand, Nakisuuyi emerged as best fielder with 5 dismissals.

Immaculate Nakisuyi Credit: John Batanudde

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency whose executive director Isaac Mukasa asserts these are deliberate endeavors to reward the efforts of sportsmen and women.

The Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards are meant to motivate and reward the sportsmen and women who toil on the field of play. We hold these awards monthly and we are humbled by the efforts of the sponsors Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions as well as the key partners like the media houses, sports federations and National Council of Sports. Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director – Real Stars Sports Agency

Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director Real Stars Sports Agency

The guest list is rich with Busoga United Football Club president and Njeru Municipality Parliamentary aspirant Dinah Hope Nyago and Uganda’s High Commissioner to Canada Hon. Joy Ruth Acheng have already confirmed to grace the crowning ceremony.

Dinah Hope Nyago

Hon Joy Ruth Acheng

In November, athlete Jacob Kiplimo, basketballer Ivan Enabu and footballer Ivan Bogere were the rewarded sports personalities.

Besides the plaque, the respective winners are also rewarded with cash prizes.