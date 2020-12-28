Masaza Cup 2020: Bulange Group: Monday, 28th December:

Match No. 11: Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Match No. 12: Kyaggwe 1-2 Buwekula

Busiro Ssaza football team sent a strong and direct message of intent to the rest of the opposition at the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 tournament with a 7-0 drubbing of Buvuma at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Amuza Kalibwami, Arafat Usama and striker Gerald Ogweti each scored a brace whilst Malida Kuteesa scored the other goal for Ronald Lukungu’s coached side.

Kalibwami opened the scoring with a 20th minute strike, before he tapped home the second after 8 minutes.

Stylish left footed winger Usama made it three with a simple finish inside the goal area, three minutes after half hour mark.

Busiro star man Arafat Usama takes on Buvuma's defender

It would have been four goals for Busiro by the half time break had Ogweti successfully converted a penalty as the opening stanza neared it’s a climax.

Ogweti scored the fourth goal in the 54th minute, making it four for the dominant Busiro, losing finalists during the 2019 edition.

With 11 minutes to end the game, Usama combined with Kuteesa for the fifth goal before two late strikes galvanized the victory.

Busiro Ssaza players celebrate one of their goals against Buvuma

The final two strikes for Busiro arrived in the five added minutes with Ogweti and Usama in the 91st and 93rd minutes respectively.

Busiro head coach Ronald Lukungu was left a delighted party after the massive win.

“I salute the players for this massive victory. We played according to instructions and we are set for the next game at hand” Lukungu stated.

His counterpart at Buvuma, Shadrack Nsobya decried the COVID-19 cases that hit his camp prior to the tournament.

“We were severely affected by Coronavirus with more than 5 cases in our camp. We were also hit by injuries during the match. We hope to perform well during the next games” Nsobya disclosed.

Busiro is now top of the Bulange group standings with a superior goal difference, same number of points as Buwekula who outwitted Kyaggwe 2-1 in the second game on Monday.

Tuesday is a rest day before action resumes on Wednesday.

Busiro XI vs Buvuma

Team Line Ups:

Busiro XI: Juma Kirabira (18 – G.K), Edward Disty Mubiru (5), Razak Best Mumbere (5), Brian Kasule (15), Robert Ssentongo (14), Badru Kabanda (8), Arafat Usama (10), Rogers Adriko (6), Gerald Ogwet (9), Malida Kuteesa (3), Amuza Kalibwami (4)

Substitutes: Adadi Mutumba (G.K -1), Ivan Ssemwanga (13), Paul Wasswa (2)

Team officials:

Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Head coach: Ronald Lukungu

Assistant coach: Bright Tadeo Nyanzi

Official: Sarah Nanyonjo

Buvuma XI vs Busiro

Buvuma XI: Douglas Ssekamatte (G.K – 18), Joseph Ssenyonjo (3), Joseph Kakembo (12), Saddam Semaganda (2), Fred Tabu (14), Derrick Mubiru (10), Brian Ochan (4), Robert Zziwa (13), Bruno Bunyaga (11),Manisurh Andabati (8), Francis Jurua (5)

Substitutes: Abdalla Mubiru (15),Jolly Masanso (6)

Team officials:

Team manager : Rashid Mubiru

Head coach : Shaddrach Nsobya

Assistant coach : Solomon Mbowa

Official: Alex Kavuma

Buvuna and Busiro captains with the match officials

