Masaza Cup 2020: Bulange Group: Monday, 28th December Results

Kyaggwe 1-2 Buwekula

Buwekula Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Buwekula beat Kyaggwe 2-1 during a Bulange group duel of the 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru on Monday, December 28, 2020.

A goal in either halves from Fahad Nsuki and super substitute Sande Yiga inspired Robert Kafeero’s coached entity.

Isaac Jangeyambe’s earlier equalizer in the opening stanza turned into a mere consolation.

Nsuki connected home the opener after 13 minutes past goalkeeper Lawrence Lubanga.

The game was neutralized with Jangeyambe’s equalizer three minutes past the half hour mark.

With the game destined for its climax at 1 goal apiece, substitute Yiga beat goalie Lubanga with a distant shot at the near post for the winner in the 89th minute.

Buwekula is now on three points, same as Busiro who enjoy a superior goal difference.

Busiro had earlier in the day condemned Buvuma 7-0 in a completely one sided encounter.

Amuza Kalibwami, Arafat Usama and striker Gerald Ogweti each scored a brace while Malida Kuteesa netted the other goal for Ronald Lukungu’s coached side.

Tuesday, 29th December 2020 is rest day and the next round of games will come on the subsequent day.

Busujju takes on Busiro in the early kick off starting by noon and Buvuma will play Kyaggwe at 3 PM.

Two slots are available for these five teams in the Bulange group.

Team Line Ups:

Kyaggwe XI: Lawrence Lubanga (G.K -1), Moses Buga Ojoaza (10), Apollo Senteza (21), James Junior Wogute (6), Allan Wanyama (15), Akibaru Sentongo (16), Alex Kisejja (11), Lazarus Esele (17), Isaac Jangeyambe (9), Hussein Senoga (5), Brian Muzuni (19)

Subs: Ronald Obele (22),Gerald Mayombwe (14), Ronald Nsumbiano (7), Ivan Waako (13), Florence Watimono (20)

Team officials:

Team manager: Ben Kinene

Ben Kinene Head Coach : Hussein Mbalangu

: Hussein Mbalangu Assistant Coach : Saaka Mpiima

: Saaka Mpiima Official: Ronald Magomu

Buwekula XI: Samuel Ssali (G.K – 1), Geofrey Ssemanda (6), Isaac Kiwanuka (12), Mike Kyeyune (3), Fred Luwagga (4), Ronald Kizito (5), Mark Kizito (5), Fahad Nsuki (11), Bob Martin Agondua (9), Hussein Mwanje (15), Daniel Nyanzi (7)

Subs: Sande Yiga (8), Eddy Walusimbi (18), Martin Kikambi (13), Jamaldin Nsereko (14)

Team officials:

Team manager : Vincent Serunjogi

: Vincent Serunjogi Head coach : Robert Kafeero

: Robert Kafeero Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kyobe

: Ibrahim Kyobe Official: Abdul Ssenyange

Match officials: