Sadiq Wassa has taken over from Fred Kajoba as the goalkeeping coach on the Uganda Cranes Africa Nations Championship (Chan) team.

The former Ugandan international is part of the team of officials that leave the country on Monday December 28 ahead of the Pre-Chan tournament due in Cameroon.

Kajoba was released from camp on Friday after attending Christmas Prayers contrary to the team rules that barred anyone from leaving camp as part of ensuring SOPs to prevent the Coronavirus were respected.

Goalkeeping coach Sadiq Wassa demonstrates a stretching drill

Football 256 reported on Sunday that Kajoba, Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry and Fufa officials Moses Magogo and Edgar Watson met for peace talks at Kabira Country Club but looks the decision reached was to leave the Vipers SC Head coach out of the team.

Kajoba is the longest serving goalkeeping coach on the national team and has been to two Afcon tournaments (Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019) as well as Chan (2014, 2016 and 2018).