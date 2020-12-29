Christine Anayo Credit: John Batanudde

The Real Stars Sports Awards that recognise sportsmen that have excelled every month rewarded Christine Anayo.

This is the first time the awards have recognised a cricketer since their inception.

Anayo who was named MVP at the inaugural edition of the Ladies Elite League beat her teammates Immaculate Nakisuyi and Rachel Ntono to the accolade.

The Soroti Challengers all-rounder won the award after her heroics during the Ladies Elite League for Aziz Damani Hurricanes helped them defeat the Challengers Blizzards.

Anayo is a product of the Soroti Cricket Academy that has produced exciting talent and fed into the Lady Cricket Cranes squad. She was part of the U19 girls side that won the bilateral series against Tanzania early this year.