Lango Sports Press Association (LASPA) Awards:

Best player for December 2020: Dickens Okwir Diarra (UPDF Football Club)

The Lango Sports Press Association (LASPA) named Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) striker Dickens Okwir Diarra as the best player for the month of December 2020.

He was selected ahead of KCCA’s left winger Herbert Achai and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) right winger Joackim Ojera.

This is a good award because it promotes competition amongst us the players. I am very happy to have won the award. This is the first time of such awards and they should be carried on. I am happy for the team (UPDF) since we are top of the table standings. Dickens Okwir Diarra, Striker UPDF Football Club striker

Lango Sports Press Association Award given to Dickens Okwir Diarra

Okwir was rewarded with a beautiful plaque that was accompanied by a cash prize of Shs 100,000.

The UPDF player was recognized for the exceptional performance for the team during the first part of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season where the army funded side has only lost once with four victories as they lead the table standings.

Dickens Okwir Diarra (middle) acknowledges the award given to him

The former Sporting United, Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka and Vipers player scored a brace as UPDF overcame BUL 2-1 at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium.

In this very match, Okwir came off the bench to score the decisive two goals that earned his side the maximum points.

Dickens Okwir Diarra (middle) shows off his award

Subsequently, he was selected to start against Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in a match where they missed a last minute gasp penalty before falling to a similar penalty taken by Kyetume defender and captain Musitafa Mujjuzi.

He had also played a role in the 5-1 humbling of newcomers Kitara, 3-0 home win against Busoga United and the very last match where they overcame Police 1-0.

Okwir picked his plaque and cash prize at the New Akii Bua Stadium officially handed over by the campaign manager of the Minister of Health Hon. Jane Ruth Achieng.

The Lango Sports Press Association (LASPA) Awards are organized by journalists from the Lango region, meant to rewards the outstanding sports personalities in the region.