

The motorsport governing body FMU has named an Ad hoc committee to oversee all pending petitions.

According to a reliable source, the specific regulatory arms were unable to handle the cases on time.

The appeals were at the Senate level, the federation’s arbitration arm.

“The senate could not make the quorum to handle the case. But the regulations give the executive mandate to choose a committee to sort such cases,” said the source within the federation.

The Ad hoc committee includes Musa Kabega; a competitor and former co-drivers Frank Nekusa and Steven Byaruhanga.

For more than a year, the federation has had pending appeals from the Shell sponsored crews of Omar Mayanja and Arthur Blick Jr.

Mayanja and Blick’s appeals stem from the 2019 season finale; the Mosac Kapeeka rally. The appeals were submitted in December 2019.

Mayanja submitting his appeal at the FMU offices

Omar Mayanja who was placed second overall refuted the results with a claim that he was blocked by another crew in a competitive stage.

His teammate Blick appealed seeking a revisit to the decision made by the event stewards that handed him a five-minute penalty for obstructing an investigation.

Arthur Blick and his counterpart Yasin Nasser after Kapeeka rally

The Ad hoc committee is expected to release its findings early next month.