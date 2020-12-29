Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Wednesday, 30th December:

Busujju Vs Busiro (12:00 PM)

Buvuma Vs Kyaggwe (3:00 PM)

Busujju Ssaza team became the latest team in Bulange group to report to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

The development confirms that all the five teams in this group are at the centre where the annual tournament is taking place.

The delay for Busujju team to arrive arose from numerous cases of COVID-19 recorded by this team during the testing last week at Bulange Mengo in Kampala.

“We are delighted that after a big struggle we are at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. We are here to compete and the players are ready for the competition” Frank Mulindwa, head coach stated.

Frank Mulindwa, head coach of Busujju Ssaza team

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the entire team delegation underwent an orientation drive by the Njeru team leaders where the in-house rules and regulations were explained to them.

Festus Kirumira, the in-charge of the Njeru camp at the moment warmly welcomed the Busujju delegation and urged them to oblige to the set guidelines.

“We welcome you to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. We wish you a fruitful stay throughout the duration you will be here. We expect you to follow the camp rules and regulations to the dot.” Kirumira stated.

Festus Kirumira addresses the Busujju contingent during the orientation exercise at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, 29th December 2020

We have managed to make able replacements after almost half our team assembled was affected by COVID-19. We believe that the players we have recruited are equal to the task at hand. Adam Masembe, head of technical Busujju Ssaza

Busujju head of technical Adam Masembe

Busujju Ssaza assistant coach Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko makes a point during the orientation of his team at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

After Tuesday’s break, action in the Bulange group resumes with a double header on Wednesday.

Fresh from a 7-0 victory against islanders Buvuma, Busiro will play a youthful Busujju outfit in the early kick off at noon.

At 3 PM, a wounded Kyeggwe, 2-1 loser’s to Buwekula on Monday, will then battle Buvuma.

Busujju will rely on the midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi and Isa Bugembe, two players who have just won the CECAFA U-17 tournament with the Uganda Cubs team.

Others players of substance include the goalkeeping duo of Benon Bukenya and Henry Kalule with a string of in-field players as Michael Ssimbwa, Benard Alijuna, Samson Kasozi, Fahim Ssaka, Shafic Kakande, Ronald Kaye, Isaac Kiberu, Benard Ndifuna, Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale, Marvin Raymond Witayikire, Stewart Otunu and Edgar’s Youth football gem Brian Omirambe.

Team Busiro will bank upon the expertise of roving play-maker Malida Kuteesa, the exciting left footed winger Arafat Usama, right back Desty Mubiru, Amuza Kalibwami, robust centr forward Gerald “Mwenda” Ogweti with a rich choice of goalkeepers to pick from given the availability of Adadi Mutumba or Juma Kirabira.

Two teams will qualify from Bulange group for the quarter finals to join the likes of Bulemeezi and Mawogola who made the grade from Butikiro group.

Busujju team contingent:

Goalkeepers: Benon Bukenya, Henry Kalule

Outfield players: Michael Ssimbwa, Benard Alijuna, Isa Bugembe, Samson Kasozi, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Fahim Ssaka, Shafic Kakande, Ronald Kaye, Isaac Kiberu, Benard Ndifuna, Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale, Marvin Raymond Witayikire, Brian Omirambe, Stewart Otunu

Officials:

Head coach: Frank Mulindwa

Assistant coach: Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko

Goalkeeping coach: Habib Nsubuga

Technical: Adam Masembe

Bulange Group Results So Far: