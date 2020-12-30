Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Wednesday, 30th December:

Busujju 1-2 Busiro

Busiro Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe

Busiro Ssaza registered their second victory during the on-going 2020 Masaza Cup over Busujju with a 2-1 result at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.

Amuza Kalibwami and Arafat Usama scored two second half goals to cancel out Shafic Kakande’s opener in the first stanza of the well balanced game.

Kakande had given Busujju the lead on 36 minutes through a well converted kick from the penalty mark.

The penalty was awarded by referee Anna Akoyi after a foul in the goal area on towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi by captain Rogers Adriko.

Seven minutes into the second half, lethal forward Kalibwami tapped home past goalkeeper Henry Kalule from close range off Gerard Ogweti’s donkey work on the left flank.

Five minutes later, Usama nodded home the winner following a teasing cross from the right from roving right back Edward Disty Mubiru.

Action between Busiro and Busujju at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 30th December 2020

Busujju was reduced to 10 men when Michael Ssimbwa earned a second booking with 8 minutes to play.

Busiro thus ascended to the summit of Bulange group with 6 points off 2 matches.

Meanwhile, Kyaggwe earned their first victory of the campaign with a hard fought 2-1 win over Buvuma.

Ronald Obele and Hussein Senoga scored in either half with the consolation for Buvuma coming late through Bruno Bunyanga.

Thursday, 31st December 2020 is another rest day before the group games in Bulange return on 1st January 2021.

Kyaggwe will face Busujju in the early kick off at 12 PM before Buwekula shall play Buvuma in the subsequent game.

Busujju XI Vs Busiro

Team Line Ups:

Busujju XI: Henry Kalule (G.K – 1), Michael Ssimbwa (14), Benard Alijuna (13), Samson Kasozi (4), Raymond Witayikire (6), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Isaac Kiberu (3), Ronald Kaye (7), Shafic Kakande (11), Brian Omirambe (9), Fahim Ssaka (10)

Subs: Benon Bukenya (G.K – 18), Isa Bugembe (15), Benard Ndifuna (2), Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale (8)

Officials:

Head coach : Frank Mulindwa

: Frank Mulindwa Assistant coach : Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko

: Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko Goalkeeping coach : Habib Nsubuga

: Habib Nsubuga Technical: Adam Masembe

Busiro XI Vs Busujju

Busiro XI: Adadi Mutumba (GK -1), Edward Disty Mubiru (5), Razak Best Mumbere (12), Brian Kasule (15), Robert Ssentongo (14), Badru Kabanda (8), Arafat Usama (10), Rogers Adriko (6), Gerald Ogwet (9), Malida Kuteesa (3), Amuza Kalibwami (4)

Subs: Juma Kirabira (G.K – 18), Ivan Ssemwanga (13), Lawrence Ssembatya (11)

Sick: Paul Wasswa

Team officials:

Team manager : Thomas Moore Mujuzi

: Thomas Moore Mujuzi Head coach : Ronald Lukungu

: Ronald Lukungu Assistant coach : Bright Tadeo Nyanzi

: Bright Tadeo Nyanzi Official: Sarah Nanyonjo

Busiro and Busujju captains with the match referees

Match Officials:

Referee: Anna Akoyi

1st Assistant Referee: Brianson Musisi

2nd Assistant Referee: Fredrick Kiwanuka

4th Official: Shamirah Nabukenya

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match Commissioner: Festus Kirumira

Other Bulange Group Results:

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Kyaggwe 2-1 Buwekula

We had a great start in the game but there was a lapse in concentration and that is how we lost the game. We still have three matches to play and hope to improve Frank Mulindwa, Head Coach Busujju Ssaza