December 2020 Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards (Winners):

Golf: Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club)

Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club) Cricket: Christine Anayo (Soroti Challenge Cricket Club)

Christine Anayo (Soroti Challenge Cricket Club) Football: Oscar Mawa (Uganda U-17, Gombe High and KCCA Sports Academy)

The tag line Joseph Kasozi is associated with three golf clubs in Uganda; Namulonge based Mary Louise Simpkins Golf Club, Masindi’s Kinyara Golf Club and the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

A handicap 2 player, Kasozi owes special tribute to each of the aforementioned stations where his golfing skills have been harnessed over the years.

The promising national team golfer was recognized by Real Stars Sports Agency with a plaque and cash for the exceptional performance in the month of December 2020.

He finished second during the 79th Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Championship played at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Kasozi played second fiddle to Kenyan John Lejirma who won the 79th Uganda Amateur Golf Open Championship at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course, Kitante in Kampala.

He was thus the best Ugandan, ahead of Christopher Baguma (Entebbe Golf Club) and Michael Alunga (Uganda Golf Club – Kampala) who had been also nominated for the same award.

L-R: Female cricketer Christine Anayo, Golfer Joseph Kasozi and U-17 football striker Oscar Mawa show off their accolades Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Uganda U-17 striker Oscar Mawa was the best in the football section winning the plaque ahead of KCCA’s forward Brian Aheebwa and Mawogola Ssaza goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya.

Mawa scored 6 goals against Kenya (hattrick), Ethiopia (brace) and Djibouti (one) to finish as the 2020 CECAFA U-17 tournament top scorer ahead as Uganda Cubs successfully defended the trophy and returned for the continental finals for the second time in a row.

Striker Oscar Mawa shows off the plaque at Copper Chiminey Restaurant, Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Christine Anayo Credit: John Batanudde

Elsewhere, Soroti Challengers’ Female cricketer Christine Anayo, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the inaugural edition of the Ladies Elite League was also recognized.

Anayo beat her teammates Immaculate Nakisuyi and Rachel Ntono to the accolade.

The Soroti Challengers all-rounder won the award after her heroics during the Ladies Elite League for Aziz Damani Hurricanes helped them defeat the Challengers Blizzards.

These monthly awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency under the leadership of Bukedde TV and Voice of Africa sports journalist Isaac Mukasa.

Since 2019, these awards have been a household event on the sporting sphere supported by Jude Colour Solutions and the title sponsors, Fortebet.

In November, athlete Jacob Kiplimo, basketballer Ivan Enabu and footballer Ivan Bogere were the rewarded sports personalities.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Canada Hon. Joy Ruth Acheng was the chief guest during the December 2020 crowning ceremony.