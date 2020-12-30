Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Wednesday, 30th December:

Busujju Vs Busiro ( 12:00 PM )

) Buvuma Vs Kyaggwe (3:00 PM)

As Busiro takes on Busujju during a Bulange group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru, the head coach of the former Ronald Lukungu is concerned about the youthfulness of the opposition team.

Lukungu and Busiro come to this match with high expectations after a far-fetched convincing 7-0 victory against islanders Buvuma on Monday.

The former Uganda U-18 player has since warned the Busiro players to guard against gross complacency prior to the Busujju contest.

“We are facing a young side who are hungry for success. They are athletic as well but we are ready for the challenge in our midst. I have given my players special instructions not to underrate the opponents,” Lukungu disclosed.

Busiro has a galaxy of stars at their disposal with varying options in the different departments.

Play-maker Malida Kuteesa, the exciting left-footed winger Arafat Usama, right back Desty Mubiru, Amuza Kalibwami, robust striker Gerald Ogweti and any of the goalkeepers Adadi Mutumba or Juma Kirabira will deliver the goods home.

Busujju under head coach Frank Mulindwa will also be out to post the best results.

Mulindwa believes they will post the best display despite reporting late to Njeru.

“We are delighted that after a big struggle we are at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. We are here to compete and the players are ready for the competition,” Mulindwa disclosed.

Busujju will rely on the midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi and Isa Bugembe, two players who have just won the CECAFA U-17 tournament with the Uganda Cubs team.

Others players include the goalkeeping duo of Benon Bukenya and Henry Kalule with a string of in-field players as Michael Ssimbwa, Benard Alijuna, Samson Kasozi, Fahim Ssaka, Shafic Kakande, Ronald Kaye, Isaac Kiberu, Benard Ndifuna, Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale, Marvin Raymond Witayikire, Stewart Otunu and Edgar’s Youth football gem Brian Omirambe.

Meanwhile, at 3 PM, a wounded Kyeggwe, 2-1 loser’s to Buwekula on Monday, will then battle Buvuma.

Two teams will qualify from Bulange group for the quarterfinals to join the likes of Bulemeezi and Mawogola who made the grade from Butikiro group.

Busujju team:

Goalkeepers: Benon Bukenya, Henry Kalule

Outfield players: Michael Ssimbwa, Benard Alijuna, Isa Bugembe, Samson Kasozi, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Fahim Ssaka, Shafic Kakande, Ronald Kaye, Isaac Kiberu, Benard Ndifuna, Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale, Marvin Raymond Witayikire, Brian Omirambe, Stewart Otunu

Officials:

Head coach : Frank Mulindwa

: Frank Mulindwa Assistant coach : Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko

: Prince Geoffrey Jjuuko Goalkeeping coach : Habib Nsubuga

: Habib Nsubuga Technical: Adam Masembe

Busiro Team: Juma Kirabira (Goalkeeper), Edward Disty Mubiru, Razak Best Mumbere, Brian Kasule, Robert Ssentongo, Badru Kabanda, Arafat Usama, Rogers Adriko, Gerald Ogwet, Malida Kuteesa, Amuza Kalibwami, Adadi Mutumba (Goalkeeper), Ivan Ssemwanga, Paul Wasswa

Team officials: