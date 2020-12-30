The Uganda Cranes delegation to West African country Cameroon endured a 22 hour journey before arrival at their final destination on Tuesday, 29th December 2020.

The 39 man team had an overnight stop over in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa before continuing with their journey.

“We arrived safely at the Yaounde Airport and the team was accorded VIP reception before being driven to the Felecia Hotel, the home of Cranes during the Mini tournament.” FUFA communications director Ahmed Marsh Hussein, who traveled with the team disclosed.

First training session in Cameroon:

The team is set to conduct their first training in Cameroon on Wednesday afternoon at the Omnisport Annex2 stadium in Yaoundé.

Uganda will take part in a Pre-CHAN tournament involving Cameroon, Niger and Zambia running between 1st and 7th January 2021.

The team has a new goalkeeping coach in Sadiq Wassa, who replaced Fred Kajoba Kisitu at the 11th hour.

Uganda will use the Pre-CHAN tournament as a precursor to the 2020 CHAN tournament that was pushed ahead to January and February 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (Police), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA),Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Hassan Muhammad (Police)

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Fowards: Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA),Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants)

Officials: