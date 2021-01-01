Discipline at the on-going 2020 Masaza Cup remains a key pillar to be adhered to among the rules and regulations set by the tournament organizing committee.

Therefore, all efforts deliberate or non-intentional that contravene the set guidelines are never tolerated.

It is upon that afore-stated background that the tournament local organizing committee has vehemently reacted to reprimand all the wrong doers in a bid to streamline the situation and follow the set regulations to the dot.

To act tough, three Busiro officials Thomas Moore Mujuzi (team manager), Ronald Lukungu (head coach) and his assistant Bright Tadeo Nyanzi have been fined Shs 600,000 for bringing the beautiful game into disrepute.

Each of the three was fined Shs 200,000 for the indecent act and it must be paid before their next match on Sunday,3rd January 2021.

These officials are accused of a verbal attack to the match officials during the half time of Busiro’s 2-1 win over a ten man Busujju outfit.

This development was confirmed by the current Njeru camp leader Festus Kirumira on 31st December 2020.

“We strongly adhere to the Masaza Cup tournament rules and regulations. Therefore any acts that deviate from the guidelines are punishable. We therefore fine three Busiro officials who attacked the referees at half time inside the dressing rooms. This money must be paid before their next match” Kirumira disclosed.

L-R: Ronald Lukungu (head coach), Bright Tadeo Nyanzi (Assitant coach) and Thomas Moore Mujuzi (team manager) were fined for indecent assault towards the match officials

In the said match, Busiro trailed 1-0 heading to the half time break courtesy of a penalty goal from Shafic Kakande.

This penalty was awarded by referee Anna Akoyi following a foul in the forbidden area on lanky midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi by captain Rogers Adriko.

The other officials in that game were Brianson Musisi (first assistant), Fredrick Kiwanuka (second assistant), Shamirah Nabukenya (fourth official), Ali Tomusange (assessor) and Festus Kirumira (match commissioner).

Busiro scored two second half goals from Amuza Kalibwami and the magical left footed midfielder Arafat Usama to win the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, action resumes on Friday, January 1, 2021 with another double header of Bulange group when Kyaggwe hosts Busujju in the early kick off at noon.

Buwekula and Buvuma shall play in the second game at 3 PM.

Bulange Group Results so far:

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Kyaggwe 2-1 Buwekula

Buwekula Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Busujju 1-2 Busiro

Next Games (Friday, 1st January 2021):