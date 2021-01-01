Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange) – Friday, January 1, 2021 Results:

Buwekula 1-1 Buvuma

Kyaggwe 1-1 Busujju

Next matches (Sunday, 3rd January 2021)

Busujju Vs Buweekula – 9 AM

Busiro Vs Kyaggwe – 12 PM

Endless rains from start to finish engulfed the entire duration of Buwekula and Buvuma’s one all draw in the Bulange group of the on-going Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on 1st January 2021.

Bruno Bunyaga’s strike on the half hour mark past goalkeeper Samuel Ssali gave Buvuma the lead.

Bunyaga executed a solo run before finishing into the roof of net from an acute angle on the left

The joy was short lived with Buweekula’s equalizer from Fahad Nsuki on the stroke of half time.

Nsuki tapped home after Jamaldin Nsereko’s donkey work as the opening stanza ended one goal apiece.

Flooded parts of the Njeru astro turf could not allow the free movement of the ball as the water held back the ball at most times.

After three matches, Buvuma earned their first point of the campaign with one game left against Busujju on Tuesday, 5th January 2021.

Buweekula now has 4 points from two matches played with two more games to play against Busujju and Busiro on Sunday and Tuesday respectively.

“The rains disorganized our game plan but it remains part of the game situation. We are happy for the point earned and shall look forward the next two matches” Robert Kafeero, Buweekula head coach stated after the game.

His counterpart Shaddrack Nsobya was disappointed for the point since he anticipated for a win.

“We are rather disappointed for the point because we wanted three points. We shall fight for three points when we take on Busujju in the final game” Nsobya disclosed.

Meanwhile, Kyaggwe and Busujju played to yet another 1 all draw during the early kick off on Friday.

Hussein Senoga gave Kyaggwe the lead on 53 minutes before striker Brian Omirambe’s equalizer neutralized the game with a minute left on the clock.

Kyaggwe has four points from three games as Busujju got their first point off two matches.

Saturday, 2nd January 2021 is an off day before action resumes on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

Buweekula XI: Samuel Ssali (G.K -1), Geofrey Ssemanda (6), Isaac Kiwanuka (12), Mike Kyeyune (3), Sande Yiga (8), Ronald Kizito (5), Mark Kisenyi (2), Fahad Nsuki (11), Bob Martin Agondua (9), Hussein Mwanje (15), Jamaldin Nsereko (14)

Subs: Daniel Nyanzi (7), Fred Luwagga (4), Eddy Walusimbi (18), Martin Kikambi (13)

Team officials:

Team manager: Vincent Serunjogi

Head coach: Robert Kafeero

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kyobe

Official: Abdul Ssenyange

Buvuma XI: John Kalema (G.K-1), Joseph Ssenyonjo (3), Jolly Masanso (6), Saddam Semaganda (2), Fred Tabu (14), Richardson Ochulum (15), Brian Ochan (4), Robert Zziwa (13), Bruno Bunyaga (11), Pascal Lwabanda (9), Abdalla Mubiru (7)

Subs: Francis Jurua (5), Derrick Mubiru (10), Douglas Ssekamatte (18), Joseph Kakembo (12), Manisurh Andabati (8)

Team officials:

Team manager: Rashid Nsubuga

Head coach: Shaddrach Nsobya

Assistant coach: Solomon Mbowa

Official: Alex Kavuma

Match officials:

Referee: Anna Akoyi

Assistant Referee: Babrah Nayebare

Assistant Referee 2: Shamirah Nabukenya

4th official: Stephen Kimayo

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Commissioner: Francis Bikeka

Other Bulange Group Results: