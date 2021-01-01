Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange) – Friday, January 1, 2021:

Kyaggwe Vs Busujju (12 PM)

Buwekula Vs Buvuma (3 PM)

The 2020 Masaza Cup tournament resumes on Friday, January 1, 2021 with another double header in the Bulange group at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Fresh from their 2-1 win against Buvuma, Kyaggwe entertains a free passing Busujju side during the early kick off at noon.

The second game will witness Buwekula and the islanders Buvuma take to the field during the second game at 3 PM.

Both Busujju and Buvuma are wounded entities as they seek for the opening victory in the campaign.

Busujju players in action against Busiro on Wednesday, 30th December 2020. Busujju lost 2-1

Busujju, under head coach Frank Mulindwa squandered a 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 to Busiro in their immediate past game as they also lost defender Michael Ssimbwa for a second bookable offence.

Therefore, against Hussein Mbalangu’s Kyaggwe, there is less room for error as they need to make quick amends.

Uganda U-17 CECAFA 2020 winning duo of lanky midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi and Isa Bugembe will be key for Busujju.

Other players they will look forward to include; goalkeeper Henry Kalule, Benard Alijuna, Samson Kasozi, Raymond Witayikire, Isaac Kiberu, Ronald Kaye, Shafic Kakande, Brian Omirambe and Fahim Ssaka, among others.

We return to action with one clear objective; to work for maximum points against Kyaggwe. They are an organized team but we have also done our home work. Frank Mulindwa, head coach Busujju Ssaza

Kyaggwe XI Vs Buvuma

Kyaggwe will dwell upon the experienced legs of the Ronald duo Bithum and Obele, captain Gerald Mayombwe, bearded midfielder Hussein Senoga, goalkeeper Florence Watimon, Ivan Waako, Apollo Senteza, Allan Wanyama, Akibaru Sentongo, Moses Buga and the hard working center forward Isaac Jangeyambe, among others.

We have an idea on how Busujju plays. We are ready to face them since the target is to get maximum points with the objective of qualifying for the quarter finals. Hussein Mbalangu, Head Coach Kyaggwe Ssaza

Two Buvuma players dispossess Arafat Usama in their first game at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

In the second game that kicks off at 3 PM, Buvuma who has so far lost two matches (7-0 against Busiro and 2-1 against Kyaggwe) will face a much rested Buwekula with ambitions of their first win at sight.

Buvuma’s head coach Shaddrack Nsobya believes that his side has improved drastically and will give Buwekula a good run of their money.

After the Busiro game, we went back to the drawing board and planned afresh. We had a better game against Kyaggwe and we shall keep improving. Shaddrack Nsobya, head coach Buvuma

Buvuma team bench

Buvuma will dwell upon important players like goalkeeper Douglas Ssekamatte, Joseph Ssenyonjo, Jolly Masanso, Saddam Semaganda, Brian Ochan, Robert Zziwa, Bruno Bunyaga, Manisurh Andabati defender Fred Tabu, captain Derrick Mubiru and other Mubiru entity in Abdalla, among others.

Buwekula won their opener, 2-1 against Kyaggwe on Monday and has since rested.

Robert Kafeero, also known as “Capello” in the football circles is the head coach for Buwekula.

His target remains one, two collect as many points as possible with the target of making the knock out stage.

Robert “Capello” Kafeero, Buwekula head coach

We handle one game at a time. The objective to collect as many points as possible and qualify for the quarter finals. Therefore, our game against Buvuma is very important Robert Kafeero, Buwekula head coach

Buwukula has key players as Fahad Nsuki, Yiga Sande, goalkeeper Samuel Ssali, Geofrey Ssemanda, Isaac Kiwanuka, Mike Kyeyune, Fred Luwagga, Bob Martin Agondua, Hussein Mwanje, Daniel Nyanzi, as well as the Kizito duo of Ronald and Mark, among others.

The Buwekula team that beat Kyaggwe 2-1

This tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, supported by a string of other partners as Centenary Bank, Nabagereka Development Foundation, Kande Poultry Farm as well as CBS and BBS Telefaina.

Players who have played for the U-23, Senior national team (Uganda Cranes), FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs are not allowed to take part in this championship.

Bulange Group Results so far: