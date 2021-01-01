Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange) – Friday, January 1, 2021 Results

Kyaggwe 1-1 Busujju

Buwekula Vs Buvuma (3 PM)

Striker Brian Omirambe headed home a late-late equalizer as Busujju rallied from a goal down to share the spoils with Kyaggwe following a 1 all stalemate at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The Edgars Youth Soccer Academy center forward out-jumped the entire Kyaggwe defenders to nod home a teasing delivery from Isaac Kiberu on the left flank in the 89th minute.

Earlier, bearded midfielder Hussein Senoga had given Kyaggwe the lead on 53 minutes.

Senoga had finished sublimely past goalkeeper Henry Kalule after loose marking by the Busujju defenders.

Kyaggwe lost it at the death of the match with a lapse in concentration when Omirambe nodded home the equalizer.

Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Lazarus Esele, Moses Buga and Ronald Obele all had got close to burying the game off in Kyaggwe’s favour but the opportunities were blown wide.

Kyaggwe’s Ivan Waako will miss his side’s last game against Busiro on Sunday following a caution to make it two.

The other Kyaggwe players booked in the Busujju game were Allan Wanyama and Bithum.

Busujju’s Ivan Irinimbabazi and substitute Ronald Kaye were also booked.

The draw earned Busujju their first point of the season, following their 2-1 loss against Busiro.

Kyaggwe has now garnered four points from three games played.

Kyaggwe Ssaza XI Vs Busujju

Team Line Ups:

Kyaggwe XI: Florence Watimon (G.K -18), Ivan Waako (13), Apollo Senteza (21), Allan Wanyama (15), Gerald Mayombwe (14), Akibaru Sentongo (16),Moses Buga (10), Ronald Obele (22), Lazarus Esele (17), Hussein Senoga (5), Ronald Bithum (7)

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga (G.K-1), James Wogute (6), Brian Muzuni (19), Isaac Jangeyambe (9), Alex Kisejja (11)

Team officials:

Team manager: Ben Kinene

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Assistant coach: Saaka Mpiima

Official: Ronald Magomu

Busujju XI Vs Kyaggwe

Busujju XI: Henry Kalule (GK-1), Stuart Otunnu (5), Benard Alijuna (13), Samson Kasozi (4), Issa Bugembe (15), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Isaac Kiberu (3), Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale (8), Shafic Kakande (11),Brian Omirambe (9), Fahim Ssaka (10)

Subs: Benon Bukenya (18), Ronald Kaye (7), Benard Ndifuna (2), Raymond Witaikire (6)

Team officials:

Team manager: Adam Masembe

Head coach: Frank Mulindwa

Assistant coach: Geofrey Jjuuko

Match officials:

Referee: Julius Kasibante

Assistant Referee 1: Fredrick Kiwanuka

Assistant Referee 2: Brianson Musisi

4th official: Muhammed Ssali

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match commissioner: Festus Kirumira

Other Bulange Group Results: