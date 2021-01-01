Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan Mckinstry has named the team to face Cameroon in the first game of the Pre-CHAN Mini Tournament.

The first game of the tournament will be played this Friday (8:00 EAT) at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

This is one of the three games that the Cranes will play in the tournament which acts as a precursor to the final Championship slated to start midway this Month.

The other two games will come against Zambia and Niger.

In the team named to face the Indomitable Lions, Joel Mutakubwa starts in goal.

The backline has Ashraf Mandela and Aziz Kayondo as the right back and left back respectively while Musitafa Mujuzi and Paul Mbowa are at the heart of defence.

Veteran midfielder Tonny Mawejje starts in the midfield alongside Shafik Kagimu and Karim Watambala.

The frontline has three attacks in Ben Ocen who leads the line with Milton Karisa and Joackim Others offering support from the wings.