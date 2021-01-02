Hosts Cameroon and Uganda played out a one-all draw as the Pre-CHAN Tournament got underway on Friday at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

The tournament that has four Nations competing is serving as a precursor to the final Championship that will start in two weeks’ time.

The Indomitable Lions and The Cranes both had players sent off in the stalemate, first with Ben Ocen getting the marching orders for Uganda while Basile Yamkam was also sent off in stoppage time.

Ocen who plies his trade at Police FC was sent off 12 minutes into the game thus forcing Uganda to play with a man less for the major part of the game.

The hosts capitalised on numerical advantage to take the lead through Bienvenue Banga, heading home from Felix Oukine’s lay up.

Before the break, Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan Mckinstry called for a change with Joseph Ssemujju replacing Karim Watambala.

He also introduced Bobos Byaruhanga and Viane Ssekajugo for Tonny Mawejje and Joachim Ojera respectively after restart.

Uganda levelled matters midway through the second half with Milton Karisa converting after a good interplay with Ojera.

Cameroon’s Basile Yamkam was sent off in stoppage time to ensure either side ended the game with a player less.

Uganda will return to action on 4th January against Zambia who play Niger on Saturday.

Cameroon Starting XI

Junior Dande, Banga Salomon, Etame Ngombe, Yankam Basile, Serge Andoulo, Félix Oukine, Badouidana Onana, Ondoa Edima Franck, Ako Assomo, Meyong Alfred, Yannick Ndjeng

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa, Aziz Kayondo, Ashraf Mandela, Paul Mbowa, Mustafa Mujuzi, Tonny Mawejje (Bobosi Byaruhanga), Karim Watambala (Joseph Ssemujju), Ben Ocen, Joachim Ojera (Viane Ssekajugo), Milton Karisa