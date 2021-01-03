Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Sunday, 3rd January 2021

Busujju Vs Buwekula (9 AM)

Busiro Vs Kyaggwe (12 PM)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

When Busujju takes on Buweekula during a Bulange group duel of the 2020 Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, there will be a hot contest for points.

Buweekula has won and drawn once against Kyaggwe and Busujju respectively.

On the other hand, Busujju also lost 2-1 against Busiro during their opening match.

Coming to the Sunday contest, both Busujju and Buweekula will be playing their third games of the campaign.

Busujju head coach Frank Mulindwa believes that they have the impetus to register maximum points as the prime target is to qualify for the quarter finals.

Frank Mulindwa, head coach Busujju Ssaza

“We are mentally and physically prepared for the Buweekula game. We welcome back our utility player Michael Ssimbwa who was suspended after a send-off. He covers most positions on the field of play and he will be very useful” Mulindwa disclosed.

Busujju has two Uganda U-17 players; midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi and defender Issa Bugembe, who were part of the CECAFA U-17 tournament with the Uganda Cubs team.

The other players on their team include the goalkeeping duo of Henry Kalule and Benon Bukenya, Benard Alijuna, Samson Kasozi, Fahim Ssaka, Shafic Kakande, Ronald Kaye, Isaac Kiberu, Benard Ndifuna, Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale, Marvin Raymond Witayikire, Stewart Otunu and Edgar’s Youth football gem Brian Omirambe.

Busujju in a talk session at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buweekula Ssaza team that took on Kyaggwe. The game ended one goal apiece

Buweekula head coach Robert “Capello” Kafeero is positive they will seal qualification to the quarter finals after the Sunday game.

“We shall play our hearts out because this is the only realistic chance we have to qualify for the quarter finals. The players are well aware of the task at hand” Kafeero stated.

Robert “Capello” Kafeero (right) with his assistant coach

Buweekula goalkeeper Samuel Ssali collects the ball

Goalkeeper Samuel Ssali is expected to maintain his slot in the department.

Forwards Jamaldin Nsereko, Fahad Nsuki, Bob Martin Agondua and Hussein Mwanje are expected to lead the surge for goals.

Other important players for the Mubende based team are; Geofrey Ssemanda, Isaac Kiwanuka, Martin Kikambi, Fred Luwagga, Eddy Walusimbi, Daniel Nyanzi, Mike Kyeyune, Sande Yiga, Ronald Kizito and captain Mark Kisenyi.

The second match on Sunday between Bulange group leaders Busiro and Kyaggwe will kick off at noon.

All Bulange Group Results So Far: