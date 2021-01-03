Keziron Kizito believes KCCA can overturn a two goal deficit at the hands of Rwanda’s AS Kigali if they are clinical on the day.

The two sides face off on Wednesday January 6 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with the Rwanda side leading 2-0 from a walkover in the first leg after the Kasasiro failed to raise a team.

“Everyone in the team is focussed,” stated Keziron Kizito speaking after the team’s training on Saturday.

“For the return leg, we have to work as a team and make sure we finish our chances in the game.”

The former Vipers midfielder also believes being in camp ahead of the game gives more bonding and says everyone is confident about getting the task done.

“The boys are in a positive mood and confident because with the work we have put in, we are confident we can get over the task and advance to the next level.

“The team being together in camp helps us to bond more, because if you’re working as a team you need to build important chemistry.

“We are definitely getting to know and understand each other better and the focus since you are aiming at a specific goal; it makes it easy to overcome the challenge.”

Mike Mutebi and team go into the game on the back of three straight losses to Villa (2-1), URA (2-1) and AS Kigali (2-0) and will have to react if they are to get past the stage.

KCCA need a 3-0 win to go through to the next round.