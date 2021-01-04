Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Next Matches (Tuesday, 5th January 2021):

Buvuma Vs Busujju (12 PM)

Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)

Each of the four for the five teams in Bulange group at the on-going Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru have realistic chances of qualifying to the quarter-finals.

Table leaders Busiro (7 points) are hot favorites to make the grade to the last 8 stage.

Kyaggwe (5), Busujju (4) and Buweekula (4) also have chances of progressing to the quarter finals depending on the circumstances.

Busiro players raise their hands prior to the kick off of their match against Kyaggwe

Islanders Buvuma who have collected a single point in 3 matches are already eliminated and will have to wait until next season to compete once again.

On Sunday, January 3, 2021, the table standings in Bulange group took a shape twist after the double header that involved an early morning kick off between Busujju and Buweekula.

Busujju, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa overcame Buweekula 2-0 with Shafic Kakande and Isaac Kiberu on target.

During the second match, Busiro despite being with 10 men rallied from a goal down to draw with Kyaggwe 1-all.

Ronald Obele combined with fellow Gaddafi teammate to score and give Kyaggwe the lead on 32 minutes.

Vastly experienced Malida Kuteesa then scored the equalizer in the 68th minute.

Busiro had been reduced to 10 men with 4 minutes left to the climax of the first half after referees Stephen Kimayo sent off Amuza Kalibwami for an elbow in the face of Moses Buga.

With Monday, 4th January 2021 being a rest day, attention and action in the Bulange group will resume on the subsequent day (Tuesday, 5th January 2021) with a double header.

Busujju Ssaza midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi heads the ball with Mark Kisenyi of Buweekula

Already eliminated Buvuma shall entertain Busujju during the early kick off at 12 PM.

Busujju needs maximum points over Buvuma to be certain of qualification.

Only a draw could also be good enough for Busujju provided Buweekula fails to beat Busiro in the subsequent fixture on Tuesday at 3 PM.

Busiro just needs a point to get to 8 points and top the group.

Buweekula officials talk to their players at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

If Buvuma beats Busujju and Buweekula also fails to overcome Busiro, then Kyaggwe will make it to the quarter finals.

The other scenario could favour Buweekula if they beat Busiro and Buvuma still pip Busujju.

Players who have featured in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams (U-23, U-20 and senior Uganda Cranes) are illegible to take part.

A couple of players have graduated through the Masaza Cup tournament to the elite clubs in Uganda (FUFA Big League and UPL clubs) as well as the national team set ups (U-20, U-23 and the treasured Uganda Cranes).

Players as Joseph Ochaya, Brian Umony, Faruku Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Kezironi Kizito, Joseph Jjanjali, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ronald Nkonge, Yassar Mugerwa, Mikidadi Ssenyonga and many others all played this championship at some stage in their careers.

All Bulange Group Results So Far: