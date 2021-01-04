In accordance with the new normal the Cricket Cranes training squad of 30 including the support staff as they start preparations for a busy 2021.

The squad that started preparations in November broke off for the holidays and on return the team management demanded that each player undergoes testing to make sure the training is done in a safe environment.

I am glad to see that UCA has been proactive in ensuring that the 30 players are protected and can start preparing for a big year ahead in a safe environment. Having suffered the personal experience of how deadly this disease is with the loss of very close relatives over the last couple of months it is important that we all remain safe by following all the SOP’s as requested. Laurence Mahatlane, Cricket Cranes Head Coach

The training squad and support staff all took their Covid-19 tests today and training will only resume once the test results return.

The Cricket Cranes have a busy 2021 international season with the preliminary round of the T20 World Cup qualifiers in South Africa in April that will be followed by the second round of the Challenge League B in September, and the T20 World Cup Qualifiers finals in November in Nigeria.