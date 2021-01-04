Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group): 6th – 12th January 2021

Kyadondo

Mawokota

Bugerere

Kooki

With the second group (Bulange) at the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 expected to wind business on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, focus and attention will switch to the Masengere pool.

The Masengere group has teams as three former champions Kooki, Kyadondo, Mawokota and Bugerere.

Team officials, players and support staff from the teams in this group as well as media and the referees were all tested for COVID-19 on 31st December 2021 at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

The results from the tests have since returned with all the positive cases identified for treatment and isolation towards the recovery process.

That said, the final preparations for the all the teams in the Masengere group have taken a final bend since the arrival date is Wednesday, 6th January 2021.

The medics briefing and registering the Kooki players and officials before testing for COVID-19

Joackim Mukungu, head of Kyadondo is positive that they will have a great tournament following a more than a month of preparations in the camp.

“We have had enough time of preparations in the camp. We played several friendly matches against select teams, established clubs and other Masaza Cup teams. The target is to qualify for the quarter finals first and we await for the outcome” Mukungu, who is also assistant coach at Buddo Secondary School disclosed.

Kyadondo head coach Joackim Mukungu testing for COVID-19 at Bulange Gardens, Mengo in Kampala

Tactician Sadiq Sempigi being tested for COVID-19

So far, two groups (Butikiro and Bulange) have witnessed action at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru with strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) put in place to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

Besides testing, reasonable social distancing has been also preached, wearing of face masks, regular sanitizing and hand washing practices are practiced to the dot at Njeru.

There is also fully employed medical personnel at Njeru to take charge of preventative medication with rich professional advice here and there.

After Masengere group has completed their games, the teams in Muganzirwazza will then be tested for COVID-19 before setting foot at Njeru.

The teams in Muganzirwazza group include the four time record Masaza Cup holders Gomba, islanders Ssese, Kabula and crowd darlings Buddu.

This championship was supposed to be held in June 2020 but the unprecedented times brought by the Coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement to December 2020 and January 2021.

Briefing of officials and players

The head of stadium stewards at Njeru Edward Sserunkuma Kamya testing for COVID-19 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Referee Namazzi being tested for COVID-19

Some of the tournament do’s and don’ts include not allowing players who have featured in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and the national teams (U-23, U-20 and senior Uganda Cranes) to take part in this annual championship resumed since 2004.

Promising players from the Masaza Cup tournament have been recruited to the elite clubs in Uganda (FUFA Big League and UPL clubs) as well as the national team set ups (U-20, U-23 and the treasured Uganda Cranes).

Some of the tournament graduates include; Robert Odongkara, Alex Kakuba, Sula “Malouda” Matovu, Hamis Kiiza Diego, Robert Omunuk, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Brian Umony, Faruku Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Kezironi Kizito, Joseph Jjanjali, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ronald Nkonge, Yassar Mugerwa, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Ivan Sserubiri, Steven Desse Mukwala, Steven Kasindi, Joseph Bright Vuni and many others.

The final for this year is ear-marked to be held on 23rd January 2021 with the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in attendance just like he graced the official opening on 12th December 2020 between Butambala and Bulemeezi.

All Groups:

Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Ssingo, Butambala, Buluuli

Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Ssingo, Butambala, Buluuli Bulange: Busiro, Kyaggwe, Busujju, Buvuma, Buweekula

Busiro, Kyaggwe, Busujju, Buvuma, Buweekula Masengere: Kyadondo, Mawokota, Kooki, Bugerere

Kyadondo, Mawokota, Kooki, Bugerere Muganzirwazza: Ssesse, Gomba, Buddu, Kabula