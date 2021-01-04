Denis Iguma says KCCA is under no pressure ahead of their game against AS Kigali on Wednesday January 6 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The Kasasiro trail the first leg 2-0 from the first leg in Kigali after failing to raise the minimum number for the game and need to score at least three unanswered goals to progress to the final round.

“The players are in shape. I can see all players are ready for the game,” Iguma told KCCA FC Media. “We don’t have any pressure but aware of the task on Wednesday and ready to give 100 percent,” he added.

Today, we continued to push the envelope ahead of the #CAFCC game against AS Kigali on Wednesday 6th January in Kitende. pic.twitter.com/u0t0SBs2Kg — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) January 3, 2021

“We need this and need to overcome this 2-0 deficit. The coaches are not putting us on pressure as well and with belief in us, I believe we shall get past this stage.”

Iguma is one of the players who boost the KCCA squad after testing negative for COVID19.

The former SC Villa versatile star is one of the players who missed the trip to Kigali for the first leg along with goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, striker Brian Aheebwa, defender Hassan Musana and winger Samson Kigozi.