UPDF coach Kefa Kisala and KCCA striker Brian Aheebwa have won the Pilsner December awards for coach and player respectively.

Kisala guided newly the promoted army side to 12 points out of a possible 15 and onto the top of the standings after five games against all odds.

The soft spoken gaffer deservedly beat URA’s Sam Ssimbwa to the gong.

“This success is attributed to the management, technical staff and players,” said Kisala. “As a newly promoted club, this is a great motivation to us. Our initial target was to finish in the top five and the chase is still on.”

Meanwhile, Aheebwa scorer of seven goals in five games so far in the campaign beat off strong competition from UPDF’s Brian Kalumba (six goals) and Police’s Ben Ocen.

Aheebwa scored a quadruple against Onduparaka and also got goals against Soltilo Bright Stars, SC Villa and URA.