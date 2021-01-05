The reward for early preparations was two wins for Uganda’s Silverbacks during the first leg of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers last November.

And with the second leg fast approaching, the locally based group returned to work on Monday, January 4 at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

The team started training in December with four sessions a week before breaking off the festive holidays and coach Mandy Juruni says the players are still in shape having taken off ten days.

“We had regrouped just before Christmas and we have had about ten days off. The players are still in good condition,” Juruni said.

he soft-spoken coach also commented on the inclusion of 2019 National Basketball League top scorer Ceasar Kizito on the training squad.

“Looking at the first window, we already lost a player (Emmanuel Mugenga) through injury who is a 2, 3 and 1. So we really needed to cover that gap up and we though Ceasar would be given a chance for that.

“But also if you look at how the team performed defensively, definitely we want to improve defense as a whole so we will be adding players from here and also one or two from out there who will be joining the rest of the guys who made the team last time.”

Team skipper Jimmy Enabu retaliates the focus has changed.

“We are happy to be back and our eyes are on the prize so we are ready to work hard and get ready for the second window.

“We anticipate that the games will be harder and even the way we are practicing is such that we expect the competition to be harder than it was in the first window.”

Tonny Drileba and Joseph Ikong did not attend the session while the rest of the group summoned took part.