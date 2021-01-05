Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group):

Tuesday, 5th January 2021:

Buvuma 1-3 Busujju

Busujju Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)

Striker Brian Omirambe scored a brace as Busujju smiled past islanders Buvuma 3-1 during a Bulange group duel played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The Edgars Youth Football Club center forward scored both goals in the second stanza of the game whose final quarter an hour was played under heavy rains.

Ivan Irinimbabazi scored Busujju’s other goal with striker Bruno Bunyaga netting the consolation for Buvuma, a side coached by Shaddrach Nsobya.

The opening half for this match ended goal-less with Buvuma goalkeeper John Kalema the hero after a penalty save from Shafic Kakande.

The penalty had arose following a foul ruled by referee Julius Kasibante onto Kakande.

Two minutes into the second half, Omirambe finished past Kalema.

Towering midfielder Irinimbabazi headed home the second goal for Busujju off a well-executed delivery from the right by Isaac Kiberu.

Busujju goalkeeper Henry Kalule races off the goal to save a through ball.

Omirambe dribbled past the advancing goalkeeper Kalema before finishing in an empty net for the third goal.

Bunyaga pulled back a goal with 15 minutes to play as Buvuma got a consolation.

The result means that Busujju has 7 points, one shy of leaders Busiro.

Busiro takes on Buweekula (on 4 points) and Kyaggwe who completed their games on Sunday remain on 5 points.

Kyaggwe joins Buvuma among the eliminated teams coming to the final group game in Bulange group on Tuesday afternoon.

Masengere group will report to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021.

This group has three time winners Mawokota, Kyadondo, Kooki and Bugerere.

Buvuma XI Vs Busujju

Team Line ups:

Buvuma XI: John Kalema (GK-1), Joseph Ssenyonjo (3), Jolly Masanso (6), Saddam Semaganda (2), Fred Tabu (14), Richardson Ochulum (15), Brian Ochan (4), Robert Zziwa (13), Bruno Bunyaga (11), Manisurh Andabati (8), Derrick Mubiru (10)

Subs: Francis Jurua (5), Pascal Lwabanda (9), Douglas Ssekamatte (18), Abdalla Mubiru (7), Joseph Kakembo (12)

Buvuma team bench

Team officials:

Team manager: Rashid Nsubuga

Rashid Nsubuga Head coach : Shaddrach Nsobya

: Shaddrach Nsobya Assistant Coach : Solomon Mbowa

: Solomon Mbowa Official: Alex Kavuma

Busujju XI Vs Buvuma

Busujju XI: Henry Kalule (GK-1), Issa Bugembe (15), Benard Alijuna (13), Benard Ndifuna (2), Michael Ssimbwa (14), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Isaac Kiberu (3), Ronald Kaye (7), Shafic Kakande (11), Brian Omirambe (9), Samson Kasozi (4)

Subs: Benon Bukenya (18), Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale (8), Fahim Ssaka (10), Stuart Otunnu (5)

Busujju technical bench

Team officials:

Team manager: Adam Masembe

Adam Masembe Head coach: Frank Mulindwa

Frank Mulindwa Assistant coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko

Prince Geofrey Jjuuko Official: Habib Nsubuga

Derrick Mubiru with Ronald Kaye and the match officials

Match officials:

Referee: Julius Kasibante

Julius Kasibante 1 st Assistant Referee : Babrah Nayebare

: Babrah Nayebare 2 nd Assistant Referee: Muhammed Ssali

Muhammed Ssali 4 th Official: Stephen Kiwanuka

Stephen Kiwanuka Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Ali Tomusange Match Commissioner: Hassan Kiyema

