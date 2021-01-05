Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group):
Tuesday, 5th January 2021:
- Buvuma 1-3 Busujju
- Buweekula Vs Busiro (3 PM)
Striker Brian Omirambe scored a brace as Busujju smiled past islanders Buvuma 3-1 during a Bulange group duel played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The Edgars Youth Football Club center forward scored both goals in the second stanza of the game whose final quarter an hour was played under heavy rains.
Ivan Irinimbabazi scored Busujju’s other goal with striker Bruno Bunyaga netting the consolation for Buvuma, a side coached by Shaddrach Nsobya.
The opening half for this match ended goal-less with Buvuma goalkeeper John Kalema the hero after a penalty save from Shafic Kakande.
The penalty had arose following a foul ruled by referee Julius Kasibante onto Kakande.
Two minutes into the second half, Omirambe finished past Kalema.
Towering midfielder Irinimbabazi headed home the second goal for Busujju off a well-executed delivery from the right by Isaac Kiberu.
Omirambe dribbled past the advancing goalkeeper Kalema before finishing in an empty net for the third goal.
Bunyaga pulled back a goal with 15 minutes to play as Buvuma got a consolation.
The result means that Busujju has 7 points, one shy of leaders Busiro.
Busiro takes on Buweekula (on 4 points) and Kyaggwe who completed their games on Sunday remain on 5 points.
Kyaggwe joins Buvuma among the eliminated teams coming to the final group game in Bulange group on Tuesday afternoon.
Masengere group will report to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021.
This group has three time winners Mawokota, Kyadondo, Kooki and Bugerere.
Team Line ups:
Buvuma XI: John Kalema (GK-1), Joseph Ssenyonjo (3), Jolly Masanso (6), Saddam Semaganda (2), Fred Tabu (14), Richardson Ochulum (15), Brian Ochan (4), Robert Zziwa (13), Bruno Bunyaga (11), Manisurh Andabati (8), Derrick Mubiru (10)
Subs: Francis Jurua (5), Pascal Lwabanda (9), Douglas Ssekamatte (18), Abdalla Mubiru (7), Joseph Kakembo (12)
Team officials:
- Team manager: Rashid Nsubuga
- Head coach: Shaddrach Nsobya
- Assistant Coach: Solomon Mbowa
- Official: Alex Kavuma
Busujju XI: Henry Kalule (GK-1), Issa Bugembe (15), Benard Alijuna (13), Benard Ndifuna (2), Michael Ssimbwa (14), Ivan Irinimbabazi (12), Isaac Kiberu (3), Ronald Kaye (7), Shafic Kakande (11), Brian Omirambe (9), Samson Kasozi (4)
Subs: Benon Bukenya (18), Manfred Ssebuffu Ntale (8), Fahim Ssaka (10), Stuart Otunnu (5)
Team officials:
- Team manager: Adam Masembe
- Head coach: Frank Mulindwa
- Assistant coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko
- Official: Habib Nsubuga
Match officials:
- Referee: Julius Kasibante
- 1st Assistant Referee: Babrah Nayebare
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Muhammed Ssali
- 4th Official: Stephen Kiwanuka
- Assessor: Ali Tomusange
- Match Commissioner: Hassan Kiyema
Other Bulange Group Results:
- Busiro 7-0 Buvuma
- Kyaggwe 1-2 Buwekula
- Busujju 1-2 Busiro
- Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe
- Kyaggwe 1-1 Busujju
- Buweekula 1-1 Buvuma
- Busujju 2-0 Buwekula
- Busiro 1-1 Kyaggwe