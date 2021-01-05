

The motorsport governing body, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), has made a big step in its bid to promote the sport across the country.

And this time, motorsport is set to go to the West Nile district of Arua.

The motorsport federation on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Development Infrastructure Limited that will oversee the development of the motorsport facility in Arua.

FMU president Dipu Ruparelia signing the partnership agreement Credit: John Batanudde

Development Infrastructure is a leading company and pioneer in infrastructure development in Uganda.

The company was represented by the managing director, Joel Aita.

Joel Aita, Managing Director, Infrastructure Development Limited Credit: John Batanudde

FMU will offer technical support in development of the area that is over 490 kilometres from the capital city Kampala.

“We promised to take the sport to different parts of the country. We had events in Buganda, Busonga and Ankole. Having Arua will help us promote to broaden and promote the sport allover the country,” said FMU president, Dipu Ruparelia during the launch at Silver Springs Hotel.

FMU officials with the managing director of infrastructure development and NCS chairman, Donald Rukare(M) Credit: John Batanudde

“The partnership will not only take the sport to West Nile, but also a bid to promote grass root participation as well as bringing the sport as a form of entertainment closer to all Ugandans in the country,” he added.

The facility is expected to cater for Motor-rallying, Motocross, Enduro and Drifting.