Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Tuesday, 5th January 2021 Results:

Buweekula 1-3 Busiro

Busiro Buvuma 1-3 Busujju

Robust striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwet scored twice in Busiro’s 3-1 victory over Buweekula during the last game of Bulange group in the 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Busiro poster-boy Arafat Usama galvanized the score-sheet with the third goal for the 2019 losing finalists.

Fahad Nsuki got the consolation for Buweekula, a well struck goal in an acute angle off an assist by midfielder Sande Yiga.

The rain marred duel witnessed three quick goals inside the opening six minutes.

Ogwet opened the scoring with well tapped-in effort off Malida Kuteesa’s laid ball from the left in the morning of the game in the third minute for arguably the earliest goal in the tournament thus far.

Against the run of play, Buweekula skipper Mark Kisenyi released Yiga whose defence splitter fed off Nsuki for the acute angle finish past Busiro goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba in the third minute.

Busiro quickly restored their lead when Kuteesa once again provided the hungry striker Ogwet to score past goalkeeper Eddy Walusimbi.

The half time whistle signaled with Busiro maintaining the lead 2-1.

Almost a minute unto restart of the second stanza, Kuteesa provided the third assist to talisman Usama.

Usama dribbled past goalkeeper Walusimbi before tapping home the third goal in a beautiful style.

The score-line would have read more than the goals scored but suspect finishing from Busiro’s forwards cost them dearest.

This victory was good enough to confirm Busiro as the Bulange group leaders with 10 points, three ahead of second placed Busujju.

Busujju had earlier beaten Buvuma 3-1 in a well contested duel of the early kick off on Tuesday.

Brian Omirambe netted a brace for Busujju and towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi got the other goal.

Bruno Bunyaga found the consolation for Buvuma.

Kyaggwe (5), Buweekula (4) and Buvuma (1) were sadly ejected out of the tournament.

“I am very happy for the performance of the team. We staged a collective display and we deserved to qualify as group leaders. Focus, attention and the planning is now for the quarterfinals” Ronald Lukungu, Busiro head coach disclosed.

His captain Rogers Adriko who skippered in all the four group games because the usual captain Paul Wasswa was down with Malaria saluted the teamwork character.

Busiro Ssaza captain Rogers Adriko

“We have been united as one unit. I thank the team management for every good thing done for us to prepare the team” Adriko stated.

The third group (Masengere) is expected at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021.

This group has the likes of three time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota, Kyadondo, Kooki and Bugerere.

Team Line Ups:

Buweekula XI: Eddy Walusimbi (G.K), Fred Luwagga (4), Isaac Kiwanuka (12), Mike Kyeyune (3), Sande Yiga (8), Ronald Kizito (5), Mark Kisenyi (2), Fahad Nsuki (11), Bob Martin Agondua (9), Hussein Mwanje (15), Martin Kikambi (13)

Subs: Daniel Nyanzi (7), Jamaldin Nsereko (14), Geofrey Ssemanda (6), Samuel Ssali (1)

Team officials:

Team manager: Vincent Serunjogi

Head coach: Robert Kafeero

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kyobe

Official: Abdul Ssenyange

Busiro XI: Adadi Mutumba (G.K), Disty Edward Mubiru (5), Best Razak Mumbere (12), Brian Kasule (15), Robert Ssentongo (14), Badru Kabanda (8), Arafat Usama (10), Rogers Adriko (6 – Captain), Gerald Ogwet (9), Malid Kuteesa (3), Ivan Ssemwanga (13)

Subs: Juma Kirabira (18), Lawrence Ssembatya (11), Paul Wasswa (2), Julius Kazibwe (7)

Team officials:

Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Head coach: Ronald Lukungu

Assistant coach: Bright Tadeo Nyanzi

Official: Sarah Nanyonjo

Match officials:

Referee: Stephen Kimayo

1st Assistant Referee: Brianson Musisi

2nd Assistant Referee: Shamirah Nabukenya

Fourth official: Anna Akoyi

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Commissioner: Francis Kitaka

Buweekula 1-3 Busiro Highlights (Credit: Lwesa Sports)

Other Bulange Group Results: