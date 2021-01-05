Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the 2-0 defeat against his Zambia side inflicted by Uganda Cranes doesn’t reflect the performance on the pitch.

The Cranes scored a goal in each half with Viane Ssekajugo and an own goal from the Chipolopolo goalkeeper to hand Micho’s side defeat on the day in the ongoing Pre-Chan tournament in Cameroon.

“The result did not reflect the performance,” Micho told the media after the game.

“We created the better chances, hit the post three times and they only scored from two mistakes from our goalkeeper,” he added.

“But such mistakes better happen now than in the final tournament. In games like this, if you don’t win, you pick lessons. We did not win but learnt the lessons.”

The former Uganda Cranes coach also cried foul on the time lag between the two sides’ first games insisting Uganda had more fresh legs after resting 48 hours after their last game; 1-1 draw with Cameroon.

“We came to the Uganda game after a hard physical encounter with Niger and this was a disadvantage because Uganda had a 48 hours rest than we did.

Zambia’s next game is against hosts Cameroon on Thursday while Uganda will take on Niger who beat the Lions 2-1 on Monday.