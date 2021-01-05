Uganda’s star female sprinter, Leni Shida, has one major objective on her mind, and that is to qualify for the July Tokyo Olympics.

To achieve that feat, Shida must improve her 400m National Record of 51.47 seconds that she posted in 2019 to hit the Olympic qualifying time of 51.35 seconds.

Kevin O’Connor, Shida’s coach, is confident the 27-year-old can qualify for the prestigious games.

“Provided we can keep her uninjured and in good health, I am quietly confident she can qualify for Tokyo,” says O’Connor.

“I have been encouraged by the large number of personal bests she has set in weight-training at Silver Springs Hotel’s Espace Gym. She is entering 2021 stronger than she has ever been in her life.”

Shida represented Uganda at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, reaching the semifinals. She also competed at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha but didn’t go past the heats.