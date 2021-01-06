KCCA 3-1 AS Kigali (Agg; 3-3 – AS Kigali win on away goals rule)

For the third successive year, KCCA will not play in the group stages of the continental competition after bowing out on away goals rule despite beating AS Kigali 3-1 at St. Mary’s stadium Kitende.

Brian Aheebwa netted a hat trick on the afternoon but Muhadjir Hakizimana strike for AS Kigali meant Mike Mutebi’s side are out.

Action from KCCA 3-1 AS Kigali

The Ugandan side came into the game seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and got off to a desired start when Aheebwa scored inside the first minute.

The striker drew the tie level five minutes to the half time break with another fine strike after being set up by Bright Anukani.

FULL TIME | Not the results we wanted!

We are out of #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/3p5m9NZLLK — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) January 6, 2021

The hosts however had to thank Charles Lukwago for making two vital saves when the game was at 1-0.

After the interval, Mutebi made a double change introducing Sadat Anaku and Steven Sserwadda for Sam Ssenyonjo and Joseph Kafumbe respectively.

But five minutes into the second half, the visitors halved the deficit through a well struck penalty by Hakizimana after Musa Ramadhan fouled Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal in the area.

That meant that KCCA needed to score at least two more goals, an uphill task.

Aheebwa, on his continental debut scored again in the 70th minute to give hopes to the hosts but AS Kigali who were giving as much as they got remained resilient till the final whistle.

That meant that KCCA again failed the continental hurdle after playing in the group stages of the Caf Champions League in 2018 and Caf Confederation Cup in 2017.